Students from Lake Oswego and Lakeridge high school green teams helped members of the Lake Oswego United Church of Christ clean up the land in front of the church this past weekend. The volunteer work party on May 13 was coordinated by the church, Tryon Creek Watershed Council and Oswego Lake Watershed Council. 

The green teams and volunteers spent the warm Saturday morning removing sheets of black plastic from the church's land off Country Club Road. Carl Wamser, the chair of the church's green team, removed plastic from a test plot last year and found 0.9% organic matter. A year later, Wamser tested the same plot again without the plastic and found the organic matter had increased to 2.7%.