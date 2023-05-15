Lake Oswego High School students remove black plastic from Lake Oswego United Church of Christ's property on May 13. Over a year, the level of organic matter improved by 1.8 percent after removing black plastic from beneath the soil.
A volunteer heaves up the soil that rests on top of sheets of black plastic at Lake Oswego United Church of Christ on May 13. Volunteers from Lake Oswego High School, Tryon Creek watershed council, Oswego Lake watershed council and LOUCC removed soil to remove the black plastic underneath.
PMG photo: Mac Larsen
PMG photo: Mac Larsen
PMG photo: Mac Larsen
A high school student digs out black plastic during Lake Oswego United Church of Christ's volunteer work day to help improve the environmental health of their property on May 13.
PMG photo: Mac Larsen
Students from Lake Oswego and Lakeridge high school green teams helped members of the Lake Oswego United Church of Christ clean up the land in front of the church this past weekend. The volunteer work party on May 13 was coordinated by the church, Tryon Creek Watershed Council and Oswego Lake Watershed Council.
The green teams and volunteers spent the warm Saturday morning removing sheets of black plastic from the church's land off Country Club Road. Carl Wamser, the chair of the church's green team, removed plastic from a test plot last year and found 0.9% organic matter. A year later, Wamser tested the same plot again without the plastic and found the organic matter had increased to 2.7%.
The black plastic was originally laid down to stop weeds from spreading on the church's property. However, the black plastic failed to stop weeds from spreading and suffocated the soil underneath.
Alexis Barton, council coordinator for Tryon Creek Watershed Council, and Allie Molen, education outreach specialist for Oswego Lake Watershed Council, agreed that the black plastic has a harmful effect in the long run even if it can stop weeds in the short term. Black plastic also hinders the environment's natural ability to sequester carbon and damages the habitat for many micro-organisms.
The volunteers were joined by Lake Oswego High School green team advisor and teacher Breck Foster. Some students arrived at 10 a.m. so they could volunteer before they needed to leave and prepare for the school's prom that evening.