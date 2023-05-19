Jody Grant, left, and Judy Rossner watch as Jennifer Grant makes adjustments to a wreath which honors Navy veteran Lauri Albert Lindquist, Rossner's husband, before Memorial Day service at Foothills Park in Lake Oswego in 2021.
Wilsonville will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at the Korean War Memorial.
The Lake Oswego and Wilsonville communities will honor deceased veterans during Memorial Day celebrations Monday, May 29.
In Lake Oswego, the city government and the Lake Oswego Veterans Memorial Honoring Service are partnering to put on an event at 11 a.m. at the memorial in Foothills Park.
The event will include a keynote speech from Lake Oswego resident and Sgt. Sandra Spatz Wiszneauckas, who was one of 36 women to be deployed in the Marine Corps in Vietnam, as wells as remarks from Fire Chief Don Johnson and Police Chief George Burke, a presentation of colors and 21-gun salute from Lake Oswego Police Honor Guard, a national anthem performed by Lake Oswego Police Department Sgt. Tom Harper, taps performed by Dr. Steve Blakeley and music from the Feathermakers & Maeve Stier.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to again partner with the Lake Oswego Veterans Memorial to present the ‘Let Us Remember’ commemorative Memorial Day event. As a female, this year is particularly special because our keynote speaker is not only a Lake Oswego resident, she was also one of only 36 women to serve in Vietnam. We are honored to have the opportunity to hear her story,” parks supervisor Jamie Inglis said.
Bob Hill, with the memorial honoring service, said that the new memorial was launched on Memorial Day four years ago and noted that Memorial Day is meant to honor those who were killed in action, missing in action or died following their service.
“I think we have a pretty good agenda and I am excited about this, as I am every Memorial or Veterans Day,” he said.
The Feathermakers & Maeve Stier will perform “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and Hill noted that many Vietnam veterans like himself were derided and felt alone upon returning to the United States.
“It should be a pretty emotional event,” he said.
In Wilsonville, the Oregon Trail chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association will host a Memorial Day Ceremony on Sunday, May 29.
The ceremony will commence at 11 a.m. at the Korean War Memorial in Town Center Park, located at 29600 Southwest Park Place. Wilsonville City Council President Kristin Akervall and American Legion Post 65 President Larry Edwards will speak, and commemorative wreaths will be laid at the memorial. If weather permits, there will be a flyover by the West Coast Raven flight team at 11:15, KWVA Oregon Trail President David Penaflor said.
“Memorial Day is a day of remembrance to pay our respects to our fallen and departed veterans of all services from the many conflicts in which they served, and died, for this great country of ours,” Penaflor said.
The ceremony will be lowkey, Penaflor said, as the chapter prepares for the opening ceremony of the Korean War Interpretive Center in conjunction with the Korean War Memorial Foundation of Oregon on July 29.