The organization that helps lead one of the city’s two biggest commercial districts has decided to join the Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce.
The Lake Grove Business Association, which helps organize and represent the interest of the Lake Grove Village Center in town, voted recently to become a committee within the overarching Lake Oswego chamber.
Liz Hartman, the chamber’s executive director, said there was quite a bit of overlap in membership between the two organizations and that their needs align. She referred to the collaboration as a reorganization instead of a merger.
“Lake Grove Business Association has a long history of advocacy for the local businesses,” she wrote via email. “We’ve worked together on issues of mutual interest throughout the years. The needs of today’s Lake Oswego business community overlap and the Chamber comes with staffing for members. Our work through the Business Recovery Center and efforts going forward in advocating and advertising for all Lake Oswego businesses make this a logical transition time.”
Longtime Lake Grove Business Association member Mike Buck said that the business district has increasingly felt one with the rest of Lake Oswego and that Lake Grove is much less siloed from the rest of the city than it once was. He hopes to work with the chamber to tackle challenges such as a lack of parking and bus service in the area, improving vacant or underdeveloped lots and facilitating the second phase of the Boones Ferry Road improvement project, as well as outreach initiatives like current programming for Arbor Month.
“Times have changed. The context and culture has become one of unity and integrity and wholeness,” Buck said. “The city operates holistically. We don’t feel like we’re Lake Grove off in the hinterlands … We feel that partnership will serve us better in terms of advocacy, business growth and development.”