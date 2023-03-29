Every year, Rivergrove resident KC Cooper tries to do something she had never done before.
One year, it was skydiving. Another, she sang back-up vocals at a Burt Bacharach concert.
During the pandemic, Cooper wrote her first play.
That play, “Floored,” will premiere at Magenta Theatre in Vancouver April 14 and performances will continue throughout the month.
“To hear people say words you put down on paper is pretty amazing,” Cooper said. “These actors … I’m in awe because they are nailing what I want. They are really a great group.”
Cooper moved to Rivergrove in 1991 and has also taught improv and acted in plays at Magenta Theatre for decades. During the pandemic, she couldn’t do either activity and used writing as an outlet.
Outlining the first draft took about a year, but she said that the lines flowed easily. Then, she had the play read by actors, which led her to make more revisions. She also received tips from a childhood friend who is a screenwriter working in Hollywood. Once finished, she presented the work to Magenta, which agreed to have the play performed.
“Once I started writing it, it came out of me. I felt like I was channeling characters that already existed,” she said.
Cooper said she has always enjoyed capers and wanted to write a play that takes unexpected twists and turns. “Floored” is set in a high-rise apartment building in 2009 Manhattan after the stock market crash and follows two men facing financial ruin who hire burglars to steal a necklace worth millions of dollars. The characters move between different floors throughout the proceedings.
The main purpose of the play is to entertain, but Cooper said that the characters were inspired by current events and that many of them exemplify one of the seven deadly sins.
“Part of the characters I created were based on what I was seeing going on in the world. There’s been a lot of ugliness out there the last couple of years. Some of it has been personified in this,” she said.
Along with the laughs and plot twists, Cooper noted that her crew created a set display that closely resembles a real elevator. The score for the play morphs from one simple melody to many iterations that represent differing styles before they all converge at the end. She added that her experience in theater helped her write a functional play that considered how staging works. But she also credits the actors and crew for helping turn her idea into reality.
“I couldn’t have asked for better people to put this together,” she said.
For more information on the play, visit https://www.magentatheater.com/floored-2023.