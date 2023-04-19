When Bonnie Johnson peered out the window from the former Chocolates by Bernard in Lake Oswego about five years ago, she saw Diane Schweisguth’s dog Riley grinning enthusiastically outside.
Seeing Riley made Johnson smile and led to a collaboration with Schweisguth to make other people’s days better through cute keepsakes and a new book.
“A lot of the heart behind it started with Riley bringing people so much joy,” Schweisguth said.
Schweisguth and Johnson’s children’s book “Smiley & Hugs Solve a Mystery” — which was inspired by the comfort pet plushies they created that depict Riley — recently received Story Monsters approval designation. Story Monsters helps teachers and librarians pick which books to select and also includes input from kids.
Schweisguth came up with the idea for the comfort pet plushies when she wanted to have a keepsake while away from Riley, and felt that seeing a cute dog would make others smile too. Further, she felt it could help people going through especially difficult times.
“A couple of people came up to a craft show and said, ‘I got this for my friend; she needs something to hold onto when I can't be there with her,’” Schweisguth said.
She enlisted Johnson to help after striking up a friendship with her and learning about her design expertise. The duo sells the plushies at local crafts shows and markets and created a book out of the Riley character.
“If you can put a smile on someone’s face for a few seconds, it helps brighten their day,” Schweisguth said.
Because people seemed to like the toys, Schweisguth felt that creating book characters out of them made perfect sense. And she hoped to send out the message that when you smile, others smile too. The story for the book came from seeing Riley consistently hide under her chair. In the book, Riley loses his smile and can’t find it, which is why he lays glumly under the chair. A dog and a cat, named Smiley and Hugs respectively, try to solve the mystery of the missing smile.
Design-wise, Johnson said she wanted to keep it simple to maintain the focus on the message. A coloring book and a gift box are included so kids can keep the plushies and draw out the characters.
Now, the duo hope to spread the word about the book and get it into the hands of as many people as possible.
The book can be purchased at smileyhugs.com. It will also be available locally at the Triskelee Farm Earth Day Market April 22 in West Linn and at the Skyline Schools’ Pop-Up Shop in Portland April 29.