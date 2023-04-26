At an upcoming concert, the Lake Oswego Millennium Concert Band hopes to play pieces that evoke joy — including scores from movies and television shows.
The band will perform its show “Choose Joy!” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Lakeridge High School, with a pre-concert starting at 6:30 p.m.
The band, which includes 60 members and features a brass section, woodwinds, percussionists and more, will play music from “Star Trek” and “Saving Private Ryan,” as well as a piece called “Aurora Borealis” that reminds of the wonders of the earth and two pieces about the Dakotas and the rivers that connect us.
“That theme is indicative of the general feel of the music that we have throughout the concert,” said Lake Oswego Millennium Concert Band President Ken Peasley.
Peasley described the music as upbeat and mostly light — though the John Williams score for “Saving Private Ryan” is one exception. And he said the concert band is just getting back into groove following COVID-19 disruptions.
“For the group, I think we’re finally settling in after we weren't playing for two-and-a-half years because of COVID,” he said. “I think we’re hitting our stride now and that’s what’s exciting. I would say this is the concert where we feel like everything is lined up.”
The pre-concert will include a performance by a trombone quartet and art will be featured in the lobby. For more information on the group, visit lakeoswegoband.org.