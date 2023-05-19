052423-grantlorne

Lake Oswego resident Bill Messner (middle) and Kris Whitby (left) learn about wine poured at Grapevine fashion boutique during the 2022 wine walk in downtown Lake Oswego. 

 PMG file photo

While the traditional downtown wine walk has become a popular community staple for years, the Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce is adding another such occasion in Lake Grove. And it has received a grant from Travel Oregon to do so.

The tourism organization announced Thursday that the chamber will receive $25,000 through the Oregon Wine Country License Plates Matching Grants Program, which aims to promote wine tourism and improve experiences for visitors and residents.