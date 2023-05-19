While the traditional downtown wine walk has become a popular community staple for years, the Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce is adding another such occasion in Lake Grove. And it has received a grant from Travel Oregon to do so.
The tourism organization announced Thursday that the chamber will receive $25,000 through the Oregon Wine Country License Plates Matching Grants Program, which aims to promote wine tourism and improve experiences for visitors and residents.
The chamber hosts a wine walk in downtown Lake Oswego each fall and will now expand the walk to Lake Grove. The event is slated to debut in spring 2024 and will include exclusively Oregon wines.
Liz Hartman, the chamber’s executive director, said that the Lake Grove businesses wanted a wine walk there and recent improvements on Southwest Boones Ferry Road have made such an event more attractive.
“We really do want to bring people and make them comfortable walking in Lake Grove. Since the whole renovation of that street, it’s more walkable, bikeable and has more pull-out areas. If we think it will be a nice weekend, we will put out outdoor entertainment. It’s an opportunity,” Hartman said, adding that the event is part of an effort to attract residents in neighboring communities like Tigard and Tualatin who live close to Lake Grove. Hartman also said that there will likely be a food component to the walk and the event may incorporate a tree celebration, as it will likely take place near Arbor Day.
In total, 19 Oregon projects received over $391,000 in grant money from Travel Oregon.
“Wine and culinary tourism is an integral part of Oregon’s unique appeal as a destination,” said Todd Davidson, CEO of Travel Oregon, in a press release. “ We’re proud to administer the Oregon Wine Country License Plate Matching Grant Program to support the programs and projects that will amplify the wine and culinary offerings that continue to make our state a premier destination for both international and domestic travelers. These funds have a direct impact on creating and promoting unique visitor experiences while strengthening local economies.”