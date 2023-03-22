After hearing from developers that it was not a significant barrier to the development of middle housing — although it might tilt home prices upward — the Lake Oswego City Council agreed with staff’s original recommendation to require that middle housing developers add public improvements when densifying a lot.
Public infrastructure that a developer may have to add if they are increasing density in an area includes curbs, gutters, sidewalks, sewers, storm drainage lines and more. A proposed resolution that staff first brought forward in October — and council provided direction at the March meeting to turn into a resolution — would require developers of homes with more than two units to build such facilities.
The logic behind the proposal is that adding units to a lot increases strain on transportation networks and other facilities.
“We wouldn’t want middle housing to come in and be subject to a lower standard, and have a lack of safety, a lack of pathways. Transportation infrastructure does provide that safety,” Planning Manager Erik Olson said at the meeting.
City staff emphasized to council the importance of maintaining public infrastructure and that the original staff proposal would simply keep things as they were before legislation that liberalized middle housing created what they described as a current hole in city code. City Manager Martha Bennett said the most important thing the city can do is require right-of-way dedication for transportation infrastructure improvements.
Developer feedback
Between October and March, the city interviewed four developers about the impact that such a public infrastructure requirement — which is in line with previous Lake Oswego policy — has on housing development.
City staff noted that developers often begin such a project with the expectation that public infrastructure would be required when density is intensified, and that such additions can increase the value of a project.
“We did hear that public improvement requirements alone really do not make or break a project for developers. We didn’t hear them pinpointing those as the reason why one project in particular might not have been feasible in the past,” Planning Manager Erik Olson said at the meeting, adding that developers cited macroeconomic factors as the main factor when deciding whether to develop a site.
Some of the reasons developers stated for the lack of middle housing development in town included that the market has yet to mature and that this kind of development only works in amenity-rich areas where land costs tend to be high. However, high land costs can make projects less financially feasible.
Some developers also recommended a system where they could pay into an improvement fund rather than develop the infrastructure themselves, because the process for getting public improvements approved can take time. Other developers opposed such a process, Olson added.
Developers also said road repaving or construction is the most expensive public improvement cost.
Other considerations and council feedback
The city also considered whether to add infrastructure requirements for single-family homes instead of only middle housing but City Engineer Erica Rooney said doing so might not be constitutional. Olson added that it could cool the market for single-family homes in town and engender pushback.
City Councilor Trudy Corrigan said that many residents “don’t know what’s coming” in terms of middle housing development and that the city needs to be thoughtful in its approach to ushering in the housing type. She approved of the staff's original proposal.
“I’d like us to take a strong approach and not leave gaps in our code. Let’s treat everyone the same and do it really well,” she said.
Councilor Ali Afghan did not want to put in place what he described as regulatory exceptions for middle housing, instead preferring financial incentives.
“My opinion is we have to be consistent across all development … if that’s a gap we have right now, we should close it sooner rather than later,” he said.
Along with Councilor Massene Mboup, Mayor Joe Buck has been most adamant on the council that the city needs to reduce barriers to housing development in town. However, he also noted the importance of building out a public infrastructure network that is lacking in some cases.
“I think that the whole point of introducing middle housing was that we are doing something different. The way that we’re doing it now is not quite working to meet all the needs of the community. We need to shift gears,” Buck said, adding that the city should think more about how it can both incentivize diverse housing types and build out public infrastructure. He also pointed out that middle housing developers already pay system development charges for the extra strain to public infrastructure, whereas a developer who replaces one single-family home with another does not.
The council’s direction came after the elected body decided in February not to exempt middle housing and affordable housing from new policies designed to require developers to come into compliance with city code if a home is demolished or expanded beyond a certain threshold.
Council and staff will come up with ideas to usher in more diverse housing types in town through the forthcoming Housing Production Strategy. Meanwhile, city staff will bring a formal resolution to the council on the public infrastructure requirements at a later date.