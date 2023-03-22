Housing infrastructure

This is an example of a public infrastructure project that was required of a developer. 

 Courtesy photo: City of Lake Oswego

After hearing from developers that it was not a significant barrier to the development of middle housing — although it might tilt home prices upward — the Lake Oswego City Council agreed with staff’s original recommendation to require that middle housing developers add public improvements when densifying a lot.

Public infrastructure that a developer may have to add if they are increasing density in an area includes curbs, gutters, sidewalks, sewers, storm drainage lines and more. A proposed resolution that staff first brought forward in October — and council provided direction at the March meeting to turn into a resolution — would require developers of homes with more than two units to build such facilities.