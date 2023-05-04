The general sentiment expressed during a joint meeting between the Lake Oswego City Council and the Lake Oswego School Board Tuesday, May 2, was that the two groups should congregate more often to try to solve overlapping challenges.
“I would love an opportunity to do this with some consistency so the community can hear what we are talking about together and build those relationships,” school board member Kirsten Aird said at the meeting. “If we’re going to get real equity, resilient communities, mental health, we will not do that if we don’t trust each other and if the community doesn’t trust us.”
The two sides sat across from each other at City Hall for the meeting and mulled areas of common interest. City Manager Martha Bennett noted that the city and district could consider working together on emergency preparedness, affordable and workforce housing, pedestrian safety, addressing climate change and in the city’s current process for visioning the future of the Lake Oswego Public Library.
In terms of housing, Superintendent Jennifer Schiele noted that around 40% of staff within the district live in Lake Oswego and said that the cost of housing is a primary barrier.
“If we could have some more affordable housing, that would be fantastic,” she said. “If we could build a nice apartment building that could be just used for teachers I would have amazing people applying for every job, especially when there’s a shortage of teachers in this country.”
Mayor Joe Buck added that a partnership between the two entities on housing could be of immense value.
Councilor Massene Mboup felt that both entities must tackle barriers to forging thriving diverse communities, referencing the lower test scores in the district for non-white students.
“Students of color particularly struggle in the schools we have. These schools were not built for them. They were built for the white kids and that’s the truth,” he said, adding that the city has a similar challenge when it comes to fostering diversity and representation.
He also felt that the district could help the city in terms of adding a hub for pickleball. The City Council considered some district properties for a replacement of the former courts at George Rogers Park (which nearby residents said disturbed their lives) but chose Westlake Park for deeper analysis.
“If our relationship was closer every day, maybe it (creating a place for pickleball players to play) would have been an easy fix,” Mboup said.
Regarding the library visioning process, Councilor Ali Afghan felt that the district could help with outreach to kids.
“I saw so little input from the younger generation,” Afghan said of the current public input process. “We need help to enable that input from the younger generation.”
Councilor Rachel Verdick, for her part, agreed that a closer relationship would benefit the two entities, while Councilor John Wendland noted a recent collaboration between the district and the city to build the future Lake Oswego Recreation and Aquatic Center as an example of the two sides working together.
“I’m looking forward to more meetings, more coffees, more lunches and continuing to make a positive difference in our community,” Verdick said.