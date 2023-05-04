Joint meeting

Lake Oswego City Hall 

 PMG file photo

The general sentiment expressed during a joint meeting between the Lake Oswego City Council and the Lake Oswego School Board Tuesday, May 2, was that the two groups should congregate more often to try to solve overlapping challenges.

“I would love an opportunity to do this with some consistency so the community can hear what we are talking about together and build those relationships,” school board member Kirsten Aird said at the meeting. “If we’re going to get real equity, resilient communities, mental health, we will not do that if we don’t trust each other and if the community doesn’t trust us.”