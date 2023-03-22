In June 2022, the city of Lake Oswego received a request to fly the rainbow Pride flag — used to celebrate the LGBTQ community — on city property. However, under current policy, the city could not grant that request.
Also spurred by a recent U.S. Supreme Court case that determined flags on public property to be a public forum protected by free speech unless the government had a regulatory framework for flag selection — in turn making flag selection government rather than private speech — the city decided it was time to reexamine this policy.
During a meeting Tuesday, March 22, Lake Oswego City Council unanimously voted to allow City Manager Martha Bennett to authorize the flying of flags on city flagpoles if the flags correlate with a recognized symbol of an observance that has been proclaimed by City Council.
Before the vote, the city followed federal and state guidelines for flag allowance on public property— which limited eligible flags to the American, state and National League of Families POW/MIA flags.
After the 2022 request, the city asked its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to make a recommendation on the flying of flags and staff crafted a resolution based on the committee’s recommendation.
“In their discussion, the board noted that the City officially recognizes major holidays, special days, and several heritage and history months through proclamation. In 2023, for example, the City has proclaimed the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and Disability Awareness Month,” the city staff report reads.
However, staff noted that, other than the rainbow flag for Pride month, Disability Awareness Month is the only other observance proclaimed by the City Council that has a flag traditionally associated with it.
Councilor Aaron Rapf voted for the resolution but brought up an issue raised by a resident that the Pride flag may not be the most broadly representative option and that the Progress flag — which was designed as a more inclusive version of the Pride flag — may be a better option.
“What worries me is even supporters of flying the Pride flag in the community differ on what flag represents them,” Rapf said. “I would hate to make a decision that alienates people we didn’t even think about.”
The council felt that the city manager being able to make the decision was a safeguard from unintended consequences. Bennett, for her part, said she would consult with relevant communities and organizations before making a decision.
“I think we all know the rainbow flag is the most iconic, but I do believe in the past few years the conversation has expanded to think about whether other aspects of the community need to be included, which is where the Progress flag came from. The committee did recommend the Progress flag,” Bennett said, adding that she would speak with organizations like Basic Rights Oregon or the Q Center.
“I will say, having spent some time talking to members of this community since this came up, progress for them is flying a flag in recognition of this community … We want to make sure perfect isn’t the enemy of the good in this decision. We want to make sure we do something rather than nothing,” Bennett added.
Council President John Wendland also expressed some reservations about the city’s proclamation policies, and worried that the city could at some point make a proclamation on a divisive topic such as gun control.
Overall, though, the council was very supportive of the resolution.
“I’m very happy, honestly, today. I thank you for coming forward doing this and making our community a great community,” Councilor Massene Mboup said.
Mayor Joe Buck noted that the city manager works for the City Council and likely wouldn’t make a rash decision in terms of flag placement without council support. He also mentioned the scrutiny the LGBTQIA community has faced recently — the transgender community in particular.
“That’s having a real impact on youth throughout the country and youth seeing those colors flowing is a real sense of security,” Buck said.
City staff also noted that the local government does not hold a celebration of Pride month, which is in June, and that the DEI committee said flying a Pride flag on city property could be one way to celebrate that occasion.