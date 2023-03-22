Flags 01

Lake Oswego City Council voted to enact a new flag policy at a meeting Tuesday, March 21. 

 PMG File photo

In June 2022, the city of Lake Oswego received a request to fly the rainbow Pride flag — used to celebrate the LGBTQ community — on city property. However, under current policy, the city could not grant that request.

Also spurred by a recent U.S. Supreme Court case that determined flags on public property to be a public forum protected by free speech unless the government had a regulatory framework for flag selection — in turn making flag selection government rather than private speech — the city decided it was time to reexamine this policy.