Due in part to a lack of business support, the annual Hop at the Hunt event, where kids collected thousands of candy-filled eggs on the Saturday before Easter in Lake Oswego, will not take place this year.
In previous years, Lake Oswego Hunt hosted the event on its Iron Mountain Boulevard property while Hope Community Church of Lake Oswego provided volunteers and handled marketing. This year the church ended its leadership role after it could not find enough business partners to help support it and due to a decision to focus volunteer efforts elsewhere, according to pastor Keith Dickerson.
“We know that much of this is due to the economic hardships produced by Covid-19. Because our church has had an extensive ministry to business owners and leaders we are sympathetic to many who have had to either shut their doors or streamline services due to a scarcity of qualified workers or low customer volume,” Dickerson wrote via email. “Hopefully, events like the ‘Hop’ will come back as the economy improves!”
Dickerson added that the church plans to switch its focus toward efforts like counseling and helping people with coping skills.
“The event requires a lot of planning, coordination and work. This is going to free up oxygen for the church to do more things that are more humanitarian in nature,” Dickerson said in an interview.
Hunt club president Kerry Griffin reiterated the hope that the event returns. The event had been a collaboration between the two organizations at least since 2010 and has a history in the community that goes back many decades, Dickerson said.
“Lake Oswego Hunt has been thrilled to host Hop at the Hunt, and we're sad it won't be held this year. It takes an enormous amount of planning and volunteer time, which the Hope Church and volunteers have graciously provided for 15 years. We would love to host the event again, and we hope a community organization or faith group will step up to take the baton from the Hope Church. Lake Oswego Hunt loves being a part of this amazing community and we welcome visitors to this special part of Lake Oswego,” Griffin wrote via email.