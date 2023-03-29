Hop at the hunt

The Hope at the Hunt event will not take place this year. 

 PMG photo: Jonathan House

Due in part to a lack of business support, the annual Hop at the Hunt event, where kids collected thousands of candy-filled eggs on the Saturday before Easter in Lake Oswego, will not take place this year.

In previous years, Lake Oswego Hunt hosted the event on its Iron Mountain Boulevard property while Hope Community Church of Lake Oswego provided volunteers and handled marketing. This year the church ended its leadership role after it could not find enough business partners to help support it and due to a decision to focus volunteer efforts elsewhere, according to pastor Keith Dickerson.