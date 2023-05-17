Foothills 01

The Lake Oswego City Council gave the go-ahead for the local government to begin planning for redevelopment of the Foothills District. 

 Courtesy photo: City of Lake Oswego

Just over 10 years after a plan to spark redevelopment of the Foothills District was abruptly nixed, the Lake Oswego City Council agreed to renew such efforts.

The Lake Oswego Redevelopment Agency, which is made up of city councilors and manages the city’s urban renewal efforts, provided direction at a meeting Tuesday, May 16, to begin the process of developing a framework and urban renewal plan for the 107-acre district that includes waterfront property and is the site of the city’s proposed new wastewater treatment plant. They also provided direction on the continuation of urban renewal in Lake Grove and the conclusion of the downtown (East End) district following the completion of the North Anchor mixed-use project.