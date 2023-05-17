Just over 10 years after a plan to spark redevelopment of the Foothills District was abruptly nixed, the Lake Oswego City Council agreed to renew such efforts.
The Lake Oswego Redevelopment Agency, which is made up of city councilors and manages the city’s urban renewal efforts, provided direction at a meeting Tuesday, May 16, to begin the process of developing a framework and urban renewal plan for the 107-acre district that includes waterfront property and is the site of the city’s proposed new wastewater treatment plant. They also provided direction on the continuation of urban renewal in Lake Grove and the conclusion of the downtown (East End) district following the completion of the North Anchor mixed-use project.
The final frontier for redevelopment?
Councilor John Wendland described Foothills as a last remaining opportunity for redevelopment in town. After the previous Foothills plan was voided following pushback from the community, Wendland felt that bringing everyone into the process and in alignment was key to redevelopment coming to fruition this time.
“Success in the city is when everyone is at the table and we figure it out together as a group,” he said.
Multiple councilors mentioned the need for housing in Lake Oswego and staff confirmed that the district could feature workforce housing, as it was included in the previous plan.
“Developing that and having that part of the renewal plan is important because we are being asked to continually improve our housing. That’s a great opportunity for us,” Councilor Aaron Rapf said.
The city has utilized urban renewal — which harnesses the taxes associated with increased property values toward public improvement projects — to spark redevelopment in downtown Lake Oswego and Lake Grove. Some projects that have been completed through urban renewal include City Hall, Lakeview Village, the main fire station, Millennium Plaza Park, and street improvements in downtown and Southwest Boones Ferry Road.
While the total cost for projects within the previous Foothills plan amounted to $55.3 million ($43 million would be funded through urban renewal), the city estimates that price could increase to $95 million. Staff also noted the new location of the wastewater treatment plant and reduced size of the facility compared to the existing one owned by the city of Portland.
“At a minimum, we would have to redo the plan to take into consideration the 14-acre plant would no longer be there and the new plant (six acres) would,” redevelopment manager Sidaro Sin said at the meeting.
Staff also noted that improved smell, noise and appearance of the new plant could make redevelopment more viable.
The previous Foothills plan was adopted in December 2012 and was repealed in February 2013.
The present and future of current districts
The city has two active districts — the East End district was created in 1986 and the Lake Grove Village Center district in 2012. At the meeting, the city also gave direction to keep the downtown district open until the completion of the North Anchor hotel and mixed-use project, update plans for Lake Grove that will include increasing the district’s maximum indebtedness.
The city funded the first phase of Southwest Boones Ferry Road improvements through urban renewal and plans to use the funding mechanism to pay for the second phase of that project in Lake Grove. Further, the North Anchor project is buoyed by urban renewal and that work has been delayed with no clear timetable for completion due to developer financing challenges. The East End plan is slated to close in 2028 and there is currently $200,000 of funding left for the project (the maximum indebtedness is $93.9 million). Sixty-six of the 83 east end projects have been completed.
“As noted previously, URAs typically last between 20-25 years. This plan has been in place for over 40 years and has made significant contributions to the downtown. Very limited funds coupled with numerous projects and high costs make completing the remainder of the projects challenging,” a city staff report reads.
The city would have needed to increase the maximum indebtedness of the district by $63.6 million to fund the remaining projects, but council gave direction to close the district after the North Anchor project is complete.
Along with agreeing to renew plans for Foothills, the City Council provided direction to begin an update of the Lake Grove district. The city could let the district close in 2032 without completing remaining projects or increase the maximum indebtedness for the district by $44.3 million to wrap up those projects. It could also choose whether to use the remaining $2.8 million available in the district. Mayor Joe Buck described completing the second phase of the Boones Ferry Road improvements as critical and also said the city could look at adding amenities such as a public plaza there.
“That district has been much healthier than anyone anticipated. When it was first created we thought there’s no way this district was going to pay for anything other than the road improvements. Maybe a surface parking lot. But now things have changed and we can dream a little bit bigger,” he said.
City Manager Martha Bennett indicated that updating the Foothills plan would likely come before Lake Grove in part because the community is especially interested in future plans for that area.
“In terms of where we’re going to get the pressure for public improvements that lead to private development, I think it is actually going to be in Foothills,” she said.
She also said that it was assumed that there would be a substantial delay — as much as a decade — between phase one and phase two of the Boones Ferry Road project. The city celebrated the conclusion of phase one last year.