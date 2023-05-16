Boards 01

Lake Oswego City Hall is pictured here. 

 PMG file photo

This week is the last opportunity to apply for one of the city of Lake Oswego’s 11 boards and commissions.

The local government has 45 openings this cycle (20 of those are for alternates) for positions on boards including: 50-plus, Budget Committee, Development Review Commission, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Historic Resources, Library, Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Planning Commission, Sustainability, Transportation and Youth Involvement. The deadline for submission is Sunday, May 21.