This week is the last opportunity to apply for one of the city of Lake Oswego’s 11 boards and commissions.
The local government has 45 openings this cycle (20 of those are for alternates) for positions on boards including: 50-plus, Budget Committee, Development Review Commission, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Historic Resources, Library, Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Planning Commission, Sustainability, Transportation and Youth Involvement. The deadline for submission is Sunday, May 21.
“Being a member of a board or commission is one of the best ways to be involved in local government aside from maybe joining City Council,” said city management analyst Quin Brunner. “It’s an opportunity to be a part of the decision-making process on a set of issues that are important to you … You can make sure your neighbors’ voices are heard and you can make an impact on the priorities set by the council.”
The process for appointment to a board includes filling out an application and then interviewing with a search committee. Each board has a search committee and that committee is made up of two city councilors, the board chair, a representative of the DEI advisory board and a staff liaison. After that, the search party will make recommendations to the City Council — which has the ultimate task of selecting board members.
Brunner said applicants are not required to have specific expertise in the subject matter of the board but that experience is something the search committee takes into account when selecting a candidate. Other factors include their ability to work well with others and having a DEI vision.
“The only real qualification is having interest in the topic matter and being able to bring your full self and perspective,” Brunner said.
Brunner said that the city has received applications from a strong array of candidates so far but that it is always looking for more people willing to serve.
“We want everyone interested to throw their hat in the ring so council members and search committee members can pick the right candidate for each board,” he said.
Brunner also noted that six advisory boards have youth representatives.
“That’s a pretty awesome opportunity not all communities offer,” he said.