A former Lake Oswego High School senior filed a lawsuit against the Lake Oswego School District Tuesday, April 4, for mishandling the investigation into her sexual assault.
The plaintiff, an 18-year-old, alleges that the school district failed to initiate a Title IX investigation into her sexual assault, neglected its duty of care and retaliated by “disenrolling her from LOHS without a legal basis.” Pamplin Media Group’s policy is not to name alleged victims of sexual assault.
The lawsuit was first reported by Willamette Week.
The former student also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against her alleged assailant. In the complaint, the plaintiff requests preliminary injunctive relief that would require the school district to move her assailant to an “alternative education setting outside of LOHS” until graduation in June 2023.
The complaint states that the plaintiff was raped by a fellow LOHS student in August 2022. In October, the assistant principal of Lake Oswego High School, Ryan Rosenau, was informed of the assault. According to the complaint, the school district advised the plaintiff to file a restraining order despite the fact that Clackamas County will not issue orders against minors.
Following the initial communication with school and district staff, the plaintiff met with Rosenau to discuss a “safety plan.” According to the complaint, it was at this time that she requested that her alleged rapist be transferred to another high school within the district. The district’s safety plan instead required the alleged assailant “to avoid passing times, unstructured times, lunch, and other times where he may encounter” the plaintiff.
On multiple occasions, according to the complaint, the plaintiff’s alleged assailant failed to follow the school’s safety plan, while district representatives failed to update the safety plan. According to the complaint, by March 2023 the plaintiff had stopped attending school while her alleged assailant “continues attending LOHS without consequence.” Around this time, according to a declaration filed by the plaintiff, Rosenau told her that she could leave LOHS, transfer to Lakeridge or attend the district’s alternative school.
The complaint alleges that the school district unlawfully retaliated against the plaintiff when it informed her that she was being withdrawn from school due to her absences and states that “this de-facto expulsion was done regardless of her excused absences and LOSD’s condoning a hostile education environment by allowing her rapist’s continuing harassment, intimidation and menacing.”
The lawsuit also alleges that the school district violated Title IX because it did not initiate a Title IX investigation, failed to enforce its own safety plan, did not supervise the assailant and failed to remove him from LOHS to “an alternative education setting” although he had admitted to raping the plaintiff in a text message sent to her.
In the complaint, the former student’s attorney demands relief on behalf of his client for suffering, anxiety and emotional distress. In the plaintiff’s declaration in support of her Motion for Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction, she states that, due to ongoing trauma, she “cannot attend and focus at school.” The declaration further states that without the completion of the necessary English credits to earn her diploma, she would lose her acceptance to Oregon State University.
When asked for comment, a representative for the district said that the Lake Oswego School District does not comment on pending litigation.