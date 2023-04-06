041223-lawsuitlorne

A former Lake Oswego High School student is suing the school district for its handling of an alleged sexual assault. 

 PMG file photo

A former Lake Oswego High School senior filed a lawsuit against the Lake Oswego School District Tuesday, April 4, for mishandling the investigation into her sexual assault.

The plaintiff, an 18-year-old, alleges that the school district failed to initiate a Title IX investigation into her sexual assault, neglected its duty of care and retaliated by “disenrolling her from LOHS without a legal basis.” Pamplin Media Group’s policy is not to name alleged victims of sexual assault.

