Lake Oswego High School students organized a walkout this morning to protest the school administration’s response to the handling and investigation into alleged sexual assaults by students.
The walkout follows the recent lawsuit against the Lake Oswego School District by a former LOHS senior. The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed in federal court this week, but is expected to be filed again in the Clackamas County Circuit Court.
The demonstration was scheduled for 9:45 a.m., according to student organizers. By 10 a.m. several hundred students had assembled around the flagpole in front of the school.
Students carried signs, chanted their support for victims of sexual assault and listened to student speakers at the center of the protest. Protest signs read: “Support Victims Not Rapists” “Rape is Never a Mistake” and “Where’s Justice?”
Senior and student organizer Gabriel Pace said the students chose their advisory period in the morning as a “symbolic gesture” and sign of solidarity with the student who had been disenrolled after her alleged sexual assault. According to the lawsuit, the student stopped attending classes when administrators denied her request to have the alleged assailant transferred to another school. The lawsuit also alleged that school administrators failed to implement a safety plan that had been agreed upon.
“The school is always saying that that's a time for us to build community and respect, and just good character. So I figured why not use that time to do what they say we should do?” Pace said.
Erin Bowers returned to Lake Oswego High School for the walkout after graduating last year.
“I’m kind of fed up with how many cases I’ve heard of at this specific school and others,” said Bowers. They also returned to LOHS to stand in solidarity with the victim of the alleged sexual assault that led to the lawsuit earlier this month. “When she told us and the world what happened to her, there was nothing that could stop me from coming to support her.”
School administrators watched the walkout nearby, making sure students stayed away from the drop-off/pick-up lanes in front of the school.
When asked for comment on the student demonstration, Lake Oswego School District director of communications Mary Kay Larsen forwarded the following message by email:
“We care deeply about the safety of our students and take allegations seriously. Investigations follow strict protocols, and student information is protected. We ask students to please get in touch with a caring adult in our schools or report incidents so we may respond immediately.”
Junior Zach Rain said the administration needed to make a formal statement addressing the incident.
“I think it’s really important that we show the administration that we’re not gonna let it go,” said Rain. “I think a lot of students need to just start believing victims.”