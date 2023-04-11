Portland Taiko opens the second half of the evening's performances during the second annual Lake Oswego Asian Cultural Festival on Saturday, April 8. The festival was organized by the Lake Oswego High School Asian American Student Union and featured numerous activity booths, vendors and performances from groups across the Pacific Northwest.
One of the most popular vendors during the second annual Asian Cultural Festival at Lake Oswego High School was Sweet Day Cotton Candy. This is the second year that Sweet Day Cotton Candy has joined the list of vendors supporting the LOHS Asian American Student Union's cultural festival.
DJ Prashant gets the crowds dancing during the second annual Lake Oswego Asian Cultural Festival on Saturday, April 8. The festival was organized by the Lake Oswego High School Asian American Student Union and featured numerous activity booths, vendors and performances from groups across the Pacific Northwest.
The Asian American Student Union at Lake Oswego high school was founded during distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. Since their founding, the club has successfully organized the Asian Cultural Festival at Lake Oswego high school two years in a row.
With the performers hidden away underneath the bright colors, the three lions from Lee's Association Lion Dance compete to get the "green fruit" held up by Lake Oswego high school teacher and AASU club advisor Breck Foster.
Among the activity and vendor booths, such as LO for Love and the Chinese Friendship Association of Portland, was information about enrollment for the school district's Palisades World Language School. Palisades is accepting applications for kindergarteners and first graders who want to enroll in their Mandarin Chinese immersion program for the 2023/2024 school year.
The Lake Oswego Asian Cultural Festival performances opened with two traditional lion dance performances by Lee's Association Lion Dance on Saturday, April 8.
Doyeon Lim plays the Gayageum during the Asian Cultural Festival at Lake Oswego High School on Saturday, April 8. The Gayageum is a traditional Korean folk instrument with 12 strings.
Students prepare oolong tea at one of the numerous activity booths that lined the main hallway of Lake Oswego High School on Saturday, April 8, during the second annual Asian Cultural Festival.
A dancer waits backstage for Portland Taiko to finish before rushing on stage for the next performance during the second annual Asian Cultural Festival at Lake Oswego high school on Saturday, April 8.
Around two thousands students, parents, vendors, and Lake Oswego community members attended the Asian Cultural Festival at Lake Oswego high school on Saturday, April 8.
When DJ Prashant starts dancing, it’s best to follow his lead. And when 100 students and community members did just that the floor of the Lake Oswego High School cafeteria shook.
Students, parents, teachers and community members packed the front hallway of the high school for the second annual Asian Cultural Festival on Saturday, April 8. Organized by the school’s Asian American Student Association, the festival featured numerous activity booths, community organizations, food vendors and live performances.
“I think that the more those community partnerships are developed, it just sort of amplifies their work,” said Breck Foster, the club’s advisor. “It reverberates more out into the community.”
Community partners included the Chinese Friendship Association of Portland, LO for LOve and the Japanese American Museum of Oregon.
AASU senior and club activity coordinator Alicia Li said she’s proud of the diversity of cultures that the festival represents.
“I think a big part of the festival is just showing inclusivity and belonging, and just highlighting the diverse cultures in our community,” Li said. “Since it’s student-led, it's about showing the younger generation that they belong.”
Lake Oswego School District highlighted the new Chinese Mandarin immersion program at Palisades World Language School, which is open for enrollment for kindergartners and first graders.
Vicki Yang, who joined Palisades as one of their two new full-time Mandarin immersion instructors, said she was enjoying the festival and that the Palisades immersion program was “like a family.”
The festival lasted all afternoon and into the early evening, as performers drummed, danced and kicked their way across the high school auditorium stage.
At the end of the performances, club members honored their senior leaders — Alicia Li, Andrew Huang, Deeya Arora and Kyla Zhang — who founded the club and helped organize the festival.
AASU entertainment coordinator Malika Saha said the rest of their year will be spent deciding on new club leadership and celebrating their graduating seniors.
“My whole AASU journey has been with them,” said Saha.
This didn’t change her feelings about the triumph of the festival, however.
“The show was really cool. There was something for everyone,” she said