When DJ Prashant starts dancing, it’s best to follow his lead. And when 100 students and community members did just that the floor of the Lake Oswego High School cafeteria shook.

Students, parents, teachers and community members packed the front hallway of the high school for the second annual Asian Cultural Festival on Saturday, April 8. Organized by the school’s Asian American Student Association, the festival featured numerous activity booths, community organizations, food vendors and live performances.