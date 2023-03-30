The Lake Oswego High School Asian American Student Union welcomes the community to the Asian Cultural Festival from 2 to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 8, at the school.
Following its first festival last year, the student union has planned for the second annual Asian Cultural Festival to build off the successes of last year and ensure the event has staying power.
The festival features activity booths, food vendors and live performances. The activity booths will line the hallways and feature an array of presenting groups such as LO for LOve, Oregon Korean Performing Arts, Henna Leaf, Lunar Cat Studios and more. The activity booths will be open from 2 to 6:15 p.m.
“I'm just really excited for the whole thing again and to invite so many community members back into the festival,” said Alicia Li, the student union activity coordinator. “I know all of our leaders have worked really hard in their respective parts of the festival. Whether that's the entertainment, the performances, the booths, the food or even just getting our sponsors, everyone's done a great job so far. So I'm really excited to see it all come together again this year.”
Performances begin in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Due to limited seating availability, those interested in attending should purchase tickets, which cost $5, beforehand.
“I'd really like it to be like a community tradition that just continues to be bigger and bigger and that the community members support. We have a lot of people coming back this year that came last year,” Li said. “I hope that (we) can continue to grow as a tradition in our family to the point where people look forward to it like some families will look forward to the homecoming parade or the homecoming game. I hope the Asian Cultural Festival is something that people in our community can look forward to and know that they're gonna have a great time.”
The student leaders of the union are Li, Malika Saha, Deeya Arora, Andrew Huang, Ansley Kang and Kyla Zhang. Tickets for the Asian Cultural Festival performances are available for sale online at asianfestivallo.com/event-details/.