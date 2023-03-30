Lake Oswego High students hold Asian Culture Festival

Aspects of various Asian cultures were honored at the first annual festival.

 PMG photo: Mia Ryder-Marks

The Lake Oswego High School Asian American Student Union welcomes the community to the Asian Cultural Festival from 2 to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 8, at the school.

Following its first festival last year, the student union has planned for the second annual Asian Cultural Festival to build off the successes of last year and ensure the event has staying power.