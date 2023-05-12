Lake Oswego resident Sandra Spatz Wiszneauckas could have completed her Marines Corps service without embarking for Vietnam. But, after stationing stateside for two years, she asked her boss to extend her service by a year and send her off to the middle of a war.
“I felt a sense of duty to do so,” she said.
According to History.com, there were only 28 female Marines who served in Vietnam during the war between the north and the south that included American intervention. Spatz Wiszneauckas, who will give the keynote speech at the city of Lake Oswego’s Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Foothills Park, was one of them.
The Lake Oswego resident grew up in Pennsylvania and became a nurse at a local hospital after graduating high school. She applied for the Marines Corps because she wanted to further her education and because she felt a sense of patriotism. So she visited a recruiter's office in Philadelphia.
“I didn’t have to be very persuasive. To have a woman walk into the recruiting office to volunteer to serve made them interested,” Spatz Wiszneauckas said.
Spatz Wiszneauckas described training for the Marines Corps as an adventure, which included considerable fitness work and more unorthodox endeavors such as trying to sing as much of the Marines’ hymn as she could while standing in a chamber that emitted noxious gas.
“I got to the first stanza — probably to ‘The halls of Montezuma and the shores of Tripoli’ and that was it,” she said.
However, Spatz Wiszneauckas did not receive rifle training because women at the time were not allowed to undergo such instruction.
“When women in the Marine Corps were selected to serve in Vietnam, we were sent without any self defense or weapons training,” she said. “That doesn’t mean I didn't have a weapon when I was in Vietnam.”
The most vivid memory from her time in boot camp came when her drill instructor sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Rogers & Hammerstein to the recruits.
“I was surprised to hear my drill instructor singing and leaving us all with such a universal and meaningful memory,” she said.
Following the training, Spatz Wiszneauckas was stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland, where she checked on injured Marines and provided updates to generals on the status of their condition. She also took politicians, generals and celebrities — including the actress Judy Garland — on tours of the facility. Sometimes, Spatz Wiszneauckas would notify the injured Marines of the honors they received for their service.
“Those were emotional times, too, because the Marines had mixed feelings about receiving awards for injuries many wouldn’t recover from,” she said.
Spatz Wiszneauckas served stateside from 1966 until 1968 before departing for Saigon.
Once there, she faced a tense atmosphere in which rockets regularly exploded and where they were constantly searching for bombs. Some of her responsibilities included visiting Vietnamese orphanages and hospitals to provide them with donations sent to the Marine Corps, updating her bosses on the status of injured personnel and establishing an administrative office in Da Nang, which was no easy task. In one trip to Da Nang, their plane faced rapid fire and they continued to try to evade gunshots as they ran to the building. Spatz Wiszneauckas said she never used a gun during her time in Vietnam, but remarked that receiving training like her male counterparts would have been nice.
Further, though she didn’t go into detail, Spatz Wiszneauckas said the men subjected her and her few female colleagues to sexism, harassment and disparagement.
“We dealt with it with courage,” she said. “It was unexpected and disappointing to have service members betray our trust.”
Spatz Wiszneauckas also met many Vietnamese people who were working with the United States government and said she developed bonds with them.
“They were appreciative of the presence of the United States in what was their war. Of course the Vietnamese I knew were working in cooperation with the United States to accomplish the goal of getting out from under the North Vietnamese’s oppressive policies,” Spatz Wiszneauckas said.
While many veterans faced backlash upon returning from the unpopular war, Spatz Wiszneauckas said she kept quiet and moved on with her life despite harboring strong feelings about her time there. Still, although her understanding of the politics of war changed, her patriotism remained.
“I was as dedicated, if not more dedicated, to democracy and upholding our U.S. Constitution,” she said.
Despite her status as one of the few female Marines who served in Vietnam, Spatz Wiszneauckas said she has some mixed feelings about opening doors for future women to serve in wars like Afghanistan and Iraq.
“It also opened to exposing women to greater risk and danger,” she said, adding that talking with future generations of female veterans relieves her of some angst.
“I hear, however, from women serving today that they couldn’t be more thankful for women in the military who preceded them and took the chances they took and assignments they took so they could go where they are today,” she said.