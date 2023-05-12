Vietnam vet 01

Lake Oswego resident Sandra Spatz Wiszneauckas was one of the few female marines to serve in the Vietnam War. 

 PMG photo: Corey Buchanan

Lake Oswego resident Sandra Spatz Wiszneauckas could have completed her Marines Corps service without embarking for Vietnam. But, after stationing stateside for two years, she asked her boss to extend her service by a year and send her off to the middle of a war.

“I felt a sense of duty to do so,” she said.