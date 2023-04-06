Treatment plant

The current Tryon Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant was built in 1964 and needs to be upgraded or rebuilt.

 PMG File Photo

The city of Lake Oswego is considering a new approach that would significantly reduce the cost of a project to build and operate a new wastewater treatment plant: public financing. But it will need to raise its debt ceiling considerably to do so.

Lake Oswego staff presented a cost breakdown for the project to the City Council during a meeting Tuesday, April 4, and that analysis showed that the costs for the project would be $615 million if the city opts for public financing rather than the $767.9 million figure presented last December.