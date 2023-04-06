The city of Lake Oswego is considering a new approach that would significantly reduce the cost of a project to build and operate a new wastewater treatment plant: public financing. But it will need to raise its debt ceiling considerably to do so.
Lake Oswego staff presented a cost breakdown for the project to the City Council during a meeting Tuesday, April 4, and that analysis showed that the costs for the project would be $615 million if the city opts for public financing rather than the $767.9 million figure presented last December.
To achieve this lower number, the city plans to take out a full faith and credit loan of $74.6 million. However, during the meeting, the council also agreed to postpone the decision about whether to move forward with the project until June 2024. In the meantime the council allowed for the advancement of designs for the project as well as an additional $1,026,000 in consulting spending for things like legal work and engineering.
The council initially planned to make a decision on whether to move forward with the project in December, but councilors had reservations about cost figures. The logic behind progressing designs and delaying the “go/no-go” decision, the staff report said, was to wait until later to lock in interest rates until later. According to the report, most economists project that inflation will cool later this year, potentially leading to falling interest rates.
How the new approach would bring costs down
The original plan was for project partner EPCOR to handle financing — along with designing, building and operating the plant — and found that public financing would save more money than relying on EPCOR’s banking plans.
“That bond is one that is guaranteed against general fund reserves. It allows us to have a more favorable rate than a revenue bond. We are triple rated and so we get very favorable rates,” assistant city manager Anthony Hooper said at the meeting.
The city would need to raise its debt limit to take out this bond. The current debt limit — which was established by City Council in 2014 — is $250 million and the bond, coupled with money from a federal program and a new accounting rule, would mean the city’s debt would rise from $208.8 million to $370 million.
“Staff will need to make sure that there is no other non-general obligation debt that is anticipated by any other department in the near future prior to requesting that the Council increase the debt limit,” the city staff report read.
City Manager Martha Bennett noted in an interview that the council had created the debt limit after expensive projects like a new water treatment plant and sewer pipe necessitated the local government to have to increase water and sewer rates.
“They (the 2014 council) felt the council before them had spent beyond the means of the city,” she said.
In an interview, Mayor Joe Buck described the current debt limit figure as a general benchmark and felt that raising it for the project was worth it. He added that he felt the debt limit made good sense at the time but is unresponsive to inflation.
“While (the debt ceiling is) not a bad thing, what’s more important is that we be realistic about the capacity we have to finance projects that are critical for the long-term health of the community, and in taking on those projects we’re making sure we are doing so in a way that well manages the risk and provides positive results to the community,” he said.
However, City Manager Martha Bennett said in an interview that there are risks associated with increasing the debt ceiling — adding that the city’s ability to maintain its high credit rating and to weather financial downturns is something that the staff and council will need to deeply consider. However, she said that the city likely will have to increase the debt limit at some point due to rising costs.
“We will have to assess that before we ask to increase the debt limit. We need to make sure we understand what it means in terms of borrowing and money we have to set aside that we can’t spend,” she said.
The bond would be paid back via wastewater fees paid by residents. Based on analysis from the modeling firm FCS, the city projects wastewater rate increases associated with the project to equate to 3.9%.
“As a caveat, the 3.9% benchmark of rate increases are only tied to this project, and there could be a need for rate increases in the future so as to improve wastewater pipe, pump station, or other wastewater system needs that are independent of this project,” the city staff report reads.
Buck added: “The bonds are very well secured and paid back over time through water revenues in a way that isn’t creating steep climbs in rates. I think it’s part of good planning for the future.”
The bond would account for 31% of the project costs while EPCOR would cover 20% and a Wastewater Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan to the city, which staff said is “very cost effective and flexible,” would account for the rest. Hooper explained that EPCOR footing the bill for some of the costs is a way for the company to have skin in the game and consider the plant’s viability and maintenance from a long-term standpoint.
Due to environmental regulations, the Lake Oswego and the city of Portland must at least upgrade the existing plant (which Portland owns) if it opts not to build a replacement. However, the 2020 estimate for doing so was $691 million and the city of Portland recently estimated that the figure could rise closer to $1 billion based on 2023 numbers.
“It’s looking very much like it’s more cost effective to build a new plant,” Hooper said.
What’s next
If the project progresses as planned, construction is expected to begin in 2024 and conclude in 2027. Some benefits of the new plant, according to the project website, include:
a smaller facility so waterfront property could be restored for another use.
odor control.
energy efficiency.
greater climate resiliency.
“This is the next step we need to take in order to get to the goal,” councilor John Wendland said at the meeting. “We’re going to have a much better system. It’s going to be new. And most importantly, it’s going to serve the city of Lake Oswego for 30 years-plus.”