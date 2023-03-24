Nervous energy filled the room at the Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego on Saturday morning, March 18.

This was the finals of the Pamplin Media Group’s Regional Spelling Bee with the winner moving on to represent Oregon at the Scripp’s National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. beginning May 30.

J. Brian Monihan is president of Pamplin Media Group and publisher of the Lake Oswego Review.

Tags

Recommended for you