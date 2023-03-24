Nervous energy filled the room at the Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego on Saturday morning, March 18.
This was the finals of the Pamplin Media Group’s Regional Spelling Bee with the winner moving on to represent Oregon at the Scripp’s National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. beginning May 30.
In the end, that winner was Lake Oswego Middle School eighth grader Rohan Sekar.
For the 10 finalists of the competition, it had been a long journey. Not only had these fourth-eighth grade students studied long hours in preparation for the bee, but each was their school champion.
In total almost 40 Portland metro area schools participated in the spelling bee competition with the winner from each school moving on to compete in a regional qualifier spelling bee.
Modeled after the competition at the National Spelling Bee, the regional qualifier was a timed, online test composed of 25 spelling words and 25 word meanings. Only the 10 students with the highest scores would move on to the Regional Spelling Bee which this year was an oral spelling bee, the first since 2019 due to Covid.
First to spell was Henry Constatino, a fourth grader from the Le Monde French Immersion Public Charter School in Portland.
Slab was his word.
“Slab. S-l-a-b. Slab”
“Correct,” said judge Ricky Korach, a retired English department chair for Lake Oswego High School.
Each of the 10 spellers progressed through the first two rounds but the difficulty of the words continued to increase.
By round 5, half of the spellers had fallen. Words like propulsion, clearance, portentous and diagrammatic had befuddled the spellers.
Not until round 9 was the competition down to its final two spellers.
The first word of the round to be spelled by Rohan Sekar, an eighth grader from Lake Oswego Middle School: Conglutinant.
“Conglutinant. c-o-n-g-l-u-t-i-n-e-n-t. Conglutinant.”
“Ding.”
Sekar knew the sound. It’s the same sound that signaled to the previous 8 spellers that they had misspelled their word.
Disappointed, back to his seat he went.
For Jonathan Sutton, another eighth grader but from Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin, the sound meant he had to spell the next two words correctly to be Oregon’s champion.
Bascule was his first word.
“Bascule. B-a-s-c-u-l-e. Bascule.”
“Correct,” said judge Korach.
One more word spelled correctly, and Sutton would be the champion.
Remuda was his next word.
“Remuda. r-u-m-u-d-a. Remuda.”
“Ding.”
And so it began. An epic battle between two of Oregon’s best spellers going back and forth to determine who would be the Pamplin Media Group’s 2023 Regional Spelling Bee Champion.
What had begun with 10 spellers was now down to two.
Round 14 — Sekar’s word was Schnell.
“Schnell. S-c-h-n-e-l-l. Schnell.”
“Correct.”
Sutton’s word was psyops.
“Psyops. P-s-y-o-p-s. Psyops.”
“Correct.”
Finally in Round 19, almost 75 minutes into the competition, Sekar started the round by correctly spelling “kaiseki.”
With a pump of his fist into the air, he returned to his seat to see how Sutton would fair with his next word.
Sutton’s word was brise.
“Brise. B-r-i-e-s-a-y. Brise”
“Ding.”
One word to go. Now it was Sekar who needed to spell the next word correctly to be Oregon’s representative at the National Spelling Bee.
Oxyblepsia was his word.
“Oxyblepsia. O-x-y-b-l-e-p-s-i-a. Oxyblepsia.”
“Correct.”
A stunned silence came over the crowd, but Sekar knew. His eyes lit up and big smile came across his face.
Sekar was the champion.
The crowd clapped and Sekar turned to Sutton to congratulate him on a good spelling bee.
Then he beamed with pride holding his grand champion plaque and meeting his mom who had the same broad smile across her face.
To prepare for the competition, Sekar had taken the previous day off from school to study.
He was also experienced at handling the battle of a long spelling bee, having gone 17 rounds to win his school bee.
To manage the pressure, he said, “you have to focus on each word and just be patient.”
According to his mom, Menita Subramanian, Sekar has always been an avid reader who taught himself to read by the age of 3.
For Aletia Cochran, Lake Oswego School District Talented &Gifted coordinator who led the spelling bee for the district, the enthusiasm Sekar displayed while competing was fantastic.
“Seeing your joy in winning and your fist pumps, made everyone smile,” she said.