Magnolia Jaffe waits to have her beard glued on. The eighth grader plays the villainous wizard Merlin in “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” the spring play at Lake Oswego Junior High School.
“It looks really cool, but it’s uncomfortable,” Magnolia said.
As she spoke, Magnolia was excited for the show to open and finally get in front of an audience after weeks of rehearsal.
“A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court” opened 7 p.m. May 4. Performances are 7 p.m., May 4 and 5 and 2 and 7 p.m., May 6.
“I feel like I have a very interesting character and he’s very dynamic. There are parts where I feel like he feels like he’s really powerful and then there are parts where he maybe feels less powerful,” Magnolia said. “We’re both evil. We have that in common … I’m kidding.”
“A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court” is centered around Hank Morgan, a normal guy from the 1980s who accidentally time travels to the world of Camelot. With only the basic knowledge that a modern person would know, Hank astounds the court of King Arthur. Hijinks and trouble ensue as Hank’s modern magic bumps up against the medieval world.
“He’s unusually optimistic,” said Sicily D’Orazio, who plays Hank Morgan in the production. “It was a new thing for me to really be in the spotlight. I have been getting a lot of constructive criticism and ways to make me better and I think I am going to be a better actor. I’m grateful for that.”
Sicily is an eighth grader and, although she’s the main character in the play, hasn’t decided whether she’ll continue doing theater when she starts at Lake Oswego High School this fall. Her schedule is busy with soccer, ski team, track, cross country and swimming. She also plays the alto saxophone in the school band.
Eighth grader Hazel West joined the production team, and wants to keep doing stagecraft and lighting when she gets to Lake Oswego High School.
“I really liked (that) the first time I got everything right with lighting, it just felt like I achieved something. A good thing about lighting is if you do it right, no one really cares — but if you make a mistake, everyone notices. It’s a little stressful,” said Hazel.
Jake Tob, a seventh grader, loves performing and getting involved in the theater. He made his stage debut as a 6-year-old at Lakewood Center for the Arts. In “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” Jake plays Camelot’s court jester.
“It’s fun because you get a role that suits you, but you’re also an entirely different character,” said Jake. “I originally wanted King Arthur but I guess I showed more jester energy and I’m perfectly fine with that. I just want to make the crowd laugh.”