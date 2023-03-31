Though cooking shows sometimes make the execution of intricate dishes look effortless, Natasha Feldman understands the reality that many people feel daunted by the idea of preparing an elaborate meal for friends or family.
And yet, it’s occasions like dinner parties that bind the fabric of lasting relationships.
This is why the Lake Oswego native turned Shakespearean actor turned television personality wanted to write a cookbook based on this theme. Harper Collins will publish “The Dinner Party Project: A No-Stress Guide to Food with Friends” April 18.
“I wanted to be able to help everyone that doesn’t feel like it’s in their wheelhouse or not attainable to have this experience,” she said.
Feldman, who attended Westridge Elementary, Waluga Middle School and Lakeridge High School, said she did not cook much while growing up in town but does have fond memories of making monkey bread in her third grade class.
However, her love for cooking grew markedly over time and she discovered her knack while studying Shakespearean acting at The British American Drama Academy in London. Upon realizing how expensive food was during a time when the pound was worth much more than the dollar, she tried to find ways to make tasty stews for as cheap as possible.
“I was buying the most basic versions of everything I could and making sure I didn’t waste anything,” she said.
Feldman eventually realized professional acting was not in the cards and moved back to the United States for culinary school. She worked at a restaurant for a while, but then decided to begin her career as an internet and television personality. She started a YouTube page, Nosh with Tash, where she made tasty foods like breakfast tacos, gluten-free chocolate chip cookies and matzo balls, and then the show was purchased by Nexstar, which runs a couple hundred syndicated television stations across the country. Acting actually was helpful in this new endeavor, as she already knew important components like how to project her voice and where to stand.
The web series, she said, was designed as a counterpoint to the highly-produced cooking shows and to depict cooking in a more realistic manner — even when you make a mistake or don’t understand how to do something.
“From so much traditional food media, I got to see how big the gap is between what you see on TV and what is actually happening. You see someone making one chicken and it comes out perfect. Really, there are 15 chickens and 20 people styling it,” she said.
Feldman added: “We all have to eat to survive, so eating should be fun … I was trying to make it so people don’t feel so overwhelmed or have such high expectations for themselves. The stakes are low. Cooking competition shows make it look like life or death.”
Feldman said she has written thousands of recipes over the years and scribed for many publications, which helped her write the cookbook. Cooking with friends — like regularly making dinners inspired by television shows or movies — has been a staple of Feldman’s life and a means of maintaining relationships. She described herself as an “evangelical” for dinner parties.
“That was the way I could get connected to the people I loved and also meet new people,” she said.
The book includes recipes on staples like cocktails, appetizers, main courses, salads, tacos and sweets, as well as encouragement and advice on hosting a dinner party. She described her cooking style as “East Coast deli meets West Coast produce,” adding that the fresh fruits and vegetables she grew up with in the Pacific Northwest, combined with the street tacos she ate in Los Angeles and the potatoes and dill from her Eastern European heritage, all inform her cooking.
“It’s all of the food that I feel like I have come in extreme contact with in my life, under the lens of what would be really good for a dinner party,” she said.
The recipes also include information like what you can make in advance, how to store food, advice on tricky steps like how to peel a squash and more easily digestible descriptions for ingredients quantities and how much of the ingredient to use when. Also — so people know what they’re making — every recipe has a photo.
She hopes the Lake Oswego community will check it out.
“I am really excited to see what people cook and am obviously a resource available through Instagram. I’d love to connect with people in my hometown,” she said. “It means a lot for people to purchase it from Lake Oswego and incorporate it in their lives. I hope I do you guys proud.”
To preorder the book, visit amazon.com/Dinner-Party-Project-No-Stress-Friends/dp/0358722993.