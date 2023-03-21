John Woods

The John Woods Homeowners Association is located next to SW Boones Ferry Road. 

 PMG Photo: Corey Buchanan

A homeowners association governing a 79-household Lake Oswego subdivision wants to meld within a neighborhood association.

Recently, 73 of the 80 residents who voted in the John Woods Homeowners Association voiced support for a proposal that would allow the collection of residents to join the Uplands Neighborhood Association.