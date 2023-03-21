A homeowners association governing a 79-household Lake Oswego subdivision wants to meld within a neighborhood association.
Recently, 73 of the 80 residents who voted in the John Woods Homeowners Association voiced support for a proposal that would allow the collection of residents to join the Uplands Neighborhood Association.
The proposal will have to be approved by the city of Lake Oswego’s Committee for Citizen Involvement and will go before the Lake Oswego Planning Commission during a meeting Monday, March. 27.
Why would a HOA want to join a neighborhood association?
The John Woods subdivision was built in the 1980s and the homeowners association was created at its inception. While newer communities often have more subdivisions, and therefore homeowners associations, Lake Oswego is made up mainly of neighborhood associations. Homeowners associations are often formed to manage common property and set development standards, whereas neighborhood associations generally plan local initiatives and make their voices heard at the city level.
John Woods HOA Chair Susan Humm said that the association has come to feel it doesn’t have a significant voice within the city and that joining the 400-home neighborhood association could amplify their perspectives. In particular, they’re wanting the city to help address stormwater issues in the area.
“We thought, ‘We don’t really have a voice with the city.’ … They listen a little more if you are the chair of a neighborhood association,” Humm said.
Further, Humm said that the move would allow the community to apply for city grants to acquire supplies for emergency preparedness and fund the upkeep of land at the subdivision’s entrance.
Humm added that land use was not a factor in the decision to apply for inclusion and that the homeowners association will not be subject to the Uplands overlay district, which was adopted within city code and has development code standards specific to that area.
Humm said they considered joining the Mountain Park Neighborhood Association but chose Uplands instead.
“We have shared interests with Uplands — the major streets that access our neighborhood, Springbrook Park, the tennis center. We just thought we would like to be involved in what’s going on with those things and the way to do that was through a neighborhood association,” Humm said.
What does Uplands stand to gain?
On the other end, Uplands Neighborhood Association Chair Thomas Bland felt the inclusion of John Woods would allow the neighborhood to bolster its own emergency preparedness efforts due to the expertise of some of the members of the homeowners association and their existing practices.
“The advantage for us is they have several people who are really into emergency preparedness and we don’t have a committee leader for that. That person is going to take over that committee for our neighborhood. It’s going to be great for us,” he said.
He also thought boosting the size of the association could enhance its gravitas within the city.