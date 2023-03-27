photo-filler-police-car-lights.jpg

The Lake Oswego police department arrested eight men in a sting operation Thursday, March 23. 

 PMG file photo

In conjunction with Clackamas County, Oregon City, Milwaukie and Sandy, the Lake Oswego Police Department arrested eight men in a human sex trafficking sting Thursday, March 23.

Tom Harper, a sergeant for the department, said the agencies participate in these missions monthly and move to a different jurisdiction each time. The goal, he said, is to reduce the demand for sex work and therefore reduce the demand for human sex trafficking.