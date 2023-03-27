In conjunction with Clackamas County, Oregon City, Milwaukie and Sandy, the Lake Oswego Police Department arrested eight men in a human sex trafficking sting Thursday, March 23.
Tom Harper, a sergeant for the department, said the agencies participate in these missions monthly and move to a different jurisdiction each time. The goal, he said, is to reduce the demand for sex work and therefore reduce the demand for human sex trafficking.
“This works with the larger effort to hamper sex trafficking because many of the sex workers end up being victims of sex trafficking,” he said.
During this operation, the men contacted law enforcement officers serving as decoys and offered to pay money in exchange for sexual acts. The officers then met the men and subsequently arrested them and cited them with commercial sexual solicitation. Further, Terrance A. Schloth of Gresham initially gave a false name and refused to identify himself. He was charged with commercial sexual solicitation and giving false information to a peace officer in connection with a citation and lodged into Clackamas County Jail in order to get a positive identification. As other news outlets have reported, Schloth is an assistant principal at Centennial High School.
The other seven men were: Stephen R. Berry of Portland, Maximilien Aquitaine of Hillsboro, Austin L. Olson of Federal Way, Vincent S. Namauleg of Tualatin, German D. Pascual of Tualatin, Jake R. Walt of Fontana, California and Erik J. Bjorman of Oregon City.
Harper did not disclose the location of where the operation took place as not to negatively impact a nearby business that was not involved.
As the release noted, sex buyers are sometimes eligible for diversion programs.
“The training highlights the impact the buyers have on the lives of the victims of sex trafficking, with the end goal of reducing the demand for sex trafficking,” the release read.