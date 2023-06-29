Lake Oswego police asking for help in connecting dog with owner Corey Buchanan Corey Buchanan Assistant Editor Author email Jun 29, 2023 Jun 29, 2023 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email If you recognize this dog call 503-635-0238. Courtesy photo: Lake Oswego Police Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Oswego Police Department found a dog with no collar or microchip in the Westlake area Thursday morning, according to its Twitter account.If you recognize the dog, call 503-635-0238. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lake Oswego Dog Police Missing Dog Westlake News Clackamas Corey Buchanan Assistant Editor Author email Follow Corey Buchanan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events