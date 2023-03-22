Tribal economies 01

Willamette Falls sits near Tumwata Village, the major economic development project in Oregon City underway by the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. This is a view of the falls in 1851. 

 Courtesy photo: Stephen Beckham

Former Lewis & Clark professor Stephen Beckham said that most local community members simply don’t know much about the marked advancement of Oregon’s tribal economies over the last few decades.

So, the Lake Oswego resident who specialized in teaching, writing books and a television series about Native American issues and helping tribes through legal and political means will enlighten attendees during an event titled “Sowing the Seeds For Today and Tomorrow: Oregon Indian Tribal Economies” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at The Springs at Lake Oswego. The program is designed to complement the LO Reads’ 2023 selection: “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson.