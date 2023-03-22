Former Lewis & Clark professor Stephen Beckham said that most local community members simply don’t know much about the marked advancement of Oregon’s tribal economies over the last few decades.
So, the Lake Oswego resident who specialized in teaching, writing books and a television series about Native American issues and helping tribes through legal and political means will enlighten attendees during an event titled “Sowing the Seeds For Today and Tomorrow: Oregon Indian Tribal Economies” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at The Springs at Lake Oswego. The program is designed to complement the LO Reads’ 2023 selection: “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson.
“It is a detached overview of the tribal situation in Oregon with particular emphasis on the modern economic initiatives that the tribes have undertaken,” Beckham said.
Beckham taught as a history professor for 41 years, including a stint at Lewis & Clark College from 1977 to 2011. He was also named Oregon Professor of the Year in 1994.
Beckham helped with a television series broadcast on Oregon Public Broadcasting and CBS titled “This Land Was Theirs” and said his teachings and media thrust him into a life he did not anticipate. Beckham said he has worked with 21 tribes across the United States over the last five-plus decades surrounding land use and tax issues, helping tribes meet federal requirements and more. He also met with congresspeople and testified in front of the U.S. Congress.
“Early on in my professional career I walked onto a stage I hadn’t imagined because my role was being a history professor, but I was pulled into a very interesting engagement with tribal leaders. They needed help and I was able to provide that help,” Beckham said.
Beckham’s presentation will span the last 16,000 years, but with more of an emphasis on the last few decades. It will also include illustrations the former professor has collected over the years.
He particularly emphasized the impact of the 1988 Indian Gaming Act, which provided a regulatory framework for tribes to invest in gaming. He noted that eight of nine Oregon tribes now run casinos that have allowed them to grow their economies, adding that these tribes have diversified economically and deliver health services, fire, education and economic development initiatives. He also noted how 1956 legislation, which he described as “absolutely disastrous,” essentially legislated the Oregon tribes out of existence.
“(Prior to the Indian Gaming Act) The other tribes — besides Warm Springs, which logged timber — had no economic base whatsoever. They had limited land, no capital for investment, no hospitality business, no restaurants. The renaissance came with tribal gaming. That changed everything for the tribes,” Beckham said.
Beckham said “The Seed Keeper” is a wonderful read that provides an authentic glimpse at what it’s like to be a modern Native American and the challenges they face such as poverty, struggles with alcohol and drugs, and dysfunctional families. But he emphasized how far these communities have come and the positive work they do — such as the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians contributing money to counties for medical services and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde’s project near the Willamette Falls site in Oregon City. The Grand Ronde tribes also provide ambulance and fire assistance in Yamhill County.
“The tribes are wonderfully engaged in helping themselves and solving their own problems. Their philanthropy through gaming is having a huge impact on the non-tribal community,” Beckham said.