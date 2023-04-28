Housing 01

The city of Lake Oswego has raised concerns at the state legislature about housing proposals. 

 PMG file photo

In a letter to the Oregon House Committee on Housing and Homelessness, the city of Lake Oswego recently raised concern about the “cumulative effects on communities in Oregon” regarding ambitious housing legislation at the Oregon state Legislature.

Though they are not named in the letter, the city clarified that the main bills they are concerned about include House Bill 3414 — which would limit conditions under which local governments may deny variance for housing development within the urban growth boundary — and Senate Bill 1051 which would require the Department of Land Conservation and Development to study urban reserves (land that can be developed within the next 50 years). The city said it is working with the Legislature as well as other cities on ways to revise the bills and expects forthcoming changes.