In a letter to the Oregon House Committee on Housing and Homelessness, the city of Lake Oswego recently raised concern about the “cumulative effects on communities in Oregon” regarding ambitious housing legislation at the Oregon state Legislature.
Though they are not named in the letter, the city clarified that the main bills they are concerned about include House Bill 3414 — which would limit conditions under which local governments may deny variance for housing development within the urban growth boundary — and Senate Bill 1051 which would require the Department of Land Conservation and Development to study urban reserves (land that can be developed within the next 50 years). The city said it is working with the Legislature as well as other cities on ways to revise the bills and expects forthcoming changes.
“While Oregon is dealing with an unprecedented housing crisis, we are concerned that the cumulative effect of the housing bills under consideration will disrupt our work to create a sustainable community and may inadvertently lead to highly inefficient urban sprawl that will not protect Oregon’s agriculture, open space, and natural areas,” the letter signed by Mayor Joe Buck reads. “These bills will also place a substantial new regulatory burden on local governments, without giving us the tools we need to facilitate housing construction.”
During a Lake Oswego Planning Commission meeting Monday, April 24, commissioner Rob Heape also criticized the bill regarding limiting the denial of variances. Developers can apply for variances that would allow them to build outside the bounds of zoning requirements for things like home setback length, height and floor-to-area ratio.
“To me it looks like it’s stomping all over city home rule and is something the city should be strongly opposed to,” he said, adding that there would be few ways that a city could deny variances for housing development under the proposed law. “I understand there is a serious need for housing, but to me it’s going too far.”
The letter also notes the city’s successes in terms of boosting housing stock — including that it has increased supply by approximately 836 units (650 of which were multifamily) in the past five years. It also noted many projects to bring in affordable and market-rate housing projects such as one at Southwest Boones Ferry Road that will bring in 50 affordable housing units and a 100-unit affordable housing complex at the former Marylhurst University campus. Market-rate projects like The Winward (200 apartments) and The Springs (105 senior living apartments) were also cited.
“We are aware of the misconception that Lake Oswego is not committed to producing its fair share of our housing. However, our track record as a community illustrates that we are successfully increasing housing supply,” the letter reads.
Further, the city called on the state to direct funding for local housing production, develop grant programs for the implementation of housing production strategies, invest in career pathway supports, provide model code technical assistance and help local governments forge more walkable and environmentally-friendly communities.
“I strongly urge the committee to work with local governments to find solutions together rather than create a multitude of unintended consequences for Oregon’s land use system and the livability of our communities that do not truly address housing production and/or affordability. We respectfully request your leadership to work together for the betterment of all Oregonians,” the letter reads.
To address the state’s housing crisis so far this session, the Legislature passed a $200 million housing package aimed at reducing homelessness and increasing affordable housing supply and established standards cities must comply with for housing development.