Seeds play a critical role in fostering a more biologically diverse and healthy ecosystem, according to Tom Kaye with the Institute for Applied Ecology. As part of the Lake Oswego Reads slate of activities in April, Kaye will hold a talk on this topic at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Lake Oswego Public Library.
“Many people don’t understand how important seeds are,” Kaye said. “They are the crucial link in the restoration supply chain and without them we really can’t accomplish much.”
Kaye has been the executive director of the Institute of Applied Ecology for 24 years after founding it. Part of his work involves re-establishing habitats for native species and the introduction of seeds plays a major role in this process. Kaye has worked to restore habitats in areas such as Champoeg State Park and Baskett Slough National Wildlife Refuge.
One challenge, Kaye said, is the availability of seeds and the Institute of Applied Ecology has tried to bolster this supply. The institute collects seeds, germinates them and plants them in specific habitats to help plants, butterflies and birds.
“The seed supply is limited because there aren’t that many farmers and producers that make seeds available. It’s a small industry, and one we’ve worked a long time to help catalyze and grow,” Kaye said. “It remains somewhat expensive to grow many native species as crop yields are low and work intensities are high. Seeds end up being expensive, which limits demand.”
Along with his work, Kaye plans to talk about how plant biodiversity can positively benefit human health and how climate change impacts plants, such as the timeframe of flowering and causing local extinctions. He cited the decline of Douglas fir trees in parts of the Willamette Valley as an impact of climate change.
“Even going through a walk in the forest when you’re stressed out and upset can help calm you down. Being around nature is really good for human mental health. And seeing nature destroyed is hard for us to see. It causes us grief,” Kaye said, adding that certain microorganisms can positively affect physical health and protect from harmful microbiomes.
Kaye encouraged locals to grow plants in their yards as a way to foster a healthy habitat and world.
“We can plant things that are good for pollinators. Many native plants and flowers are great for pollinators. The more we are planting a diversity of things, a diversity of flowers through the summer that can really help these species,” he said.