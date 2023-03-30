LO Reads talk 2

Tom Kaye will talk biological diversity at event Tuesday, April 11 at the Lake Oswego Library. 

 Courtesy photo: Institute of Applied Ecology

Seeds play a critical role in fostering a more biologically diverse and healthy ecosystem, according to Tom Kaye with the Institute for Applied Ecology. As part of the Lake Oswego Reads slate of activities in April, Kaye will hold a talk on this topic at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Lake Oswego Public Library.

“Many people don’t understand how important seeds are,” Kaye said. “They are the crucial link in the restoration supply chain and without them we really can’t accomplish much.”