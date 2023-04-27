A Lake Oswego resident and her fiance hope that a unique art experience attracts people to their Airbnb.
Ruby Nguyen and artist Steven Ochs added an immersive art exhibit to an Airbnb site at 5207 Rosewood St. and welcome guests to their open house at an event 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
The immersive artwork utilizes Goose Cube, which is a tech experience designed to transport people to new worlds. Ochs is the founder of Goose Cube. According to its website, the goal of Goose Cube is in part to bring the museum experience to homes.
“He had two (Goose Cubes) up in Seattle. He wanted to move it closer home. We’re trying to look at venues. I suggested, ‘Why don’t we do one at my house?’ We were talking about selling my house or renting it out. I thought it would be good to have his art in there. We did measurements and saw it would fit,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen said one cube allows people to see themselves from different perspectives and “takes you to a different world” and another features holographic cat artwork and a humanized cat room, according to a press release from Goose Cube.
“I’ve had a whole bunch of people come see it ranging from little kids to adults, and everyone has their own experiences with it. The kids and adults love the mirrored experience,” Nguyen said, adding that kids love to play tag in it. “For adults you get more of an out-of-world experience because … you can see yourself in a whole different dimension and views of yourself. Everyone has had really positive feedback so far.”