Four years after it was announced that the ashes of Steve Munt’s cat Pikachu would be shot into orbit through Celestis Memorial Spaceflights, the Lake Oswego resident finally got to watch the flight take off.
And with the death of Pikachu’s companion Zee, both cat’s ashes ascended into space.
“Watching the launch was an incredible experience. I’ve dealt with a lot of loss over the past 18 months, and my heart soared as the Falcon lit up the sky and roared into the heavens. As a bonus, I got to watch the first stage return to land,” Munt wrote to the Review.
Munt was told in 2019 that Pikachu would be the first cat whose ashes would be entered into orbit through the program, which typically sends up the ashes of humans. According to its website, Cellestis "is the only company to have successfully conducted Memorial Spaceflight missions, the only company to have been selected by NASA to honor one of its scientists, and for more than two decades an iconic pioneer and global leader of the commercial space age."
However, Munt delayed the flight due to the pandemic. And during that time, Zee — who had previously survived near kidney failure after receiving stem cell therapy — died over seven years after the cat was initially projected to pass away. Zee and Pikachu had been good friends and Munt was glad that he delayed the flight so their memories could be honored together.
However, Munt was crushed to not have his daughter there to watch the ceremony. His daughter died due to an accidental drug overdose recently.
“Every day since has been a struggle. I follow in the paw steps of these heroic cats who taught me how to not only bravely face adversity but to persevere and overcome,” he said during a recent memorial service associated with the flight.
Munt hopes that Zee and Pikachu will shower the world with love as they orbit the earth.
“I’ve gifted them to humanity as guardian angels of the Earth, and have sought to transform a negative experience into a positive and lasting one,” Munt said.