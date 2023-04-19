Emma Burke 01

 Courtesy Photo: Emma Burke

To spread awareness about the prevalence of sex trafficking and ways to stop it, Lake Oswego resident Emma Burke is running for Miss Oregon for America Strong.

Burke, already the Miss Lake Oswego for America Strong, will compete against fellow Oregonians in a pageant for single, divorced or widowed women. The pageant will take place May 5-6 at the Elsinore Theatre in Salem and the winner will go on to compete in the Miss America Strong pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, in August.