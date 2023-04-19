To spread awareness about the prevalence of sex trafficking and ways to stop it, Lake Oswego resident Emma Burke is running for Miss Oregon for America Strong.
Burke, already the Miss Lake Oswego for America Strong, will compete against fellow Oregonians in a pageant for single, divorced or widowed women. The pageant will take place May 5-6 at the Elsinore Theatre in Salem and the winner will go on to compete in the Miss America Strong pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, in August.
In 2006, Burke ran as Miss Willamette Valley for the Miss USA pageant — but advocacy wasn’t her main goal at that time.
“It seemed like that wasn’t really impressed upon us. It seems for this one, everyone has joined because they are passionate about their platform,” she said.
This pageant, Burke said, emphasizes advocacy. Her goal is to highlight the organization Business Against Trafficking, which is a coalition of businesses that work to stop sex trafficking. She is a founding member.
“It’s a very new organization and they are the only one in Oregon that has housing available for women and children that have been trafficked. The way to get them out of the situation is to provide them with other housing,” Burke said, later adding: “These folks have been through trauma and so they need to recover in a home that is safe. People who have gone through that physical trauma turn to substances. We want to make sure they are safe and sober. That is one way to help them on a healing path.”
The pageant judges will assess how well the women answer questions and the competition will include swimsuit and evening gown portions.
Noting that she ran for City Council twice, Burke said she is confident in her public speaking skills. She has also dabbled in bodybuilding events and so is used to training for physical activities.
Burke, the owner of Seluna Dawn Massage and a member of the American Massage Therapy Association, noted that sex trafficking sometimes occurs within her industry and she wants to push lawmakers to make it more difficult for illicit activities to take place in massage parlors.
“I truly care about this organization and preventing more violence, especially because it’s so close to my home and my profession. I’ve been given an opportunity to serve in this way and I’m so passionate about it and want to take it to the national level so folks can be more informed,” she said.