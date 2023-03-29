The Lake Oswego Review welcomed Mac Larsen as its new education reporter earlier this week.
Larsen will cover both the Lake Oswego and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts for Pamplin Media Group.
Prior to joining Pamplin Media Group, Larsen worked as a part-time reporter at The Daily News in Longview, Washington, and interned with The Malheur Enterprise in Vale, Oregon through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Mac to our team,” editor Patrick Malee said. “Education is a core tenet of the Lake Oswego, West Linn and Wilsonville communities, and Mac has a keen interest in the topic that makes him a perfect fit for this beat.”
Born and raised in Portland, Larsen earned his bachelor’s degree at Occidental College in Los Angeles. Before the 2020 pandemic lockdowns, Larsen moved back home to Oregon to be closer to “family, friends and rain,” he said.
Larsen attended graduate school at the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 and earned his master’s degree last year.
“I’m excited to cover education in such a passionate community,” Larsen said. “I believe that what happens in the classroom reflects what’s happening in the rest of the community. I’m the child of two teachers so I know the impact that education can have.”
In his free time, Larsen enjoys reading, playing Dungeons & Dragons, going to record stores and having his heart broken by the Portland Trail Blazers.
“Dedicated news coverage about our schools while highlighting our students and local teachers are key components of what makes a great community newspaper," said J. Brian Monihan, publisher and president of Pamplin Media. "Mac will be instrumental in helping make sure we continue to bring this coverage to our readers on an almost daily basis.”
In our efforts to continue to provide more local news coverage for our readers, The Review, Tidings and Spokesman brought back our dedicated Education pages at the end of 2022. Readers can find these pages every week in our B section as well as on our websites.
