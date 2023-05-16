Windward 01

The Windward development in Lake Oswego opened in 2018. 

 PMG file photo

The Windward, a mixed-use development in downtown Lake Oswego that opened in 2018, has attained full commercial occupancy for the first time — as well as nearly-full residential occupancy.

“We are so proud to be co-owners and managers of this architectural gem of a community that has become such a vital part of downtown Lake Oswego,” property manager Security Properties, which acquired the property in 2020, said in a statement.