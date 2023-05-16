The Windward, a mixed-use development in downtown Lake Oswego that opened in 2018, has attained full commercial occupancy for the first time — as well as nearly-full residential occupancy.
“We are so proud to be co-owners and managers of this architectural gem of a community that has become such a vital part of downtown Lake Oswego,” property manager Security Properties, which acquired the property in 2020, said in a statement.
The property owner added that retail occupancy was 79% and residential was around 90% when it took over. Some of the more recent retail additions include SuperDeluxe (which will open this summer), Citrus Salon, Blue Star Donuts and Breakside Brewery. Residential occupancy is about 98%.
Security Properties posited that in the past few years, suburban town centers have outperformed urban ones and added that Lake Oswego is a vibrant community.
“The commercial leasing team, Commercial Realty Advisors, has been very successful in attracting a highly curated mix of retail/commercial tenants that, along with the residential component, makes The Windward a very active place to be throughout the day and evening,” Security Properties wrote.
Further, for the second year in a row, The Windward was named in the top 1% of apartment communities nationally, according to J Turner Research.
“That speaks volumes to the Windward as a community and where we are at in Lake Oswego,” said senior property manager Steffney Workman.