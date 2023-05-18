While many Oregon cities are working to meet the July deadline for updating their camping codes to comply with state legislation protecting the right to sit, lay, sleep or keep warm and dry outdoors on public property, the city of Lake Oswego is not undergoing this process because it says its existing regulations comply with the law.
The work being done in other cities — including neighboring West Linn and Wilsonville — stems from two rulings including a 2018 United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit decision in Martin v. Boise, which determined that cities cannot ban camping if they do not provide adequate alternatives such as shelters. Following that ruling, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 3115, which said that local regulations limiting public camping must be objectively reasonable, in 2021. However, it did not define what constitutes objectively reasonable beyond saying that “reasonableness shall be determined based on the totality of the circumstances, including, but not limited to, the impact of the law on persons experiencing homelessness.”
“The bill retains cities’ ability to enact reasonable time, place and manner regulations, aiming to preserve the ability of cities to manage public spaces effectively for the benefit of an entire community,” a League of Oregon Cities explainer on the topic reads.
The city of Beaverton is considering limiting camping to the nighttime (and campers must remove their campsite before the morning) while the city of Wilsonville is poised to add campsites (open only overnight) in two designated areas near City Hall. The city of West Linn is also in the process of considering regulations.
Regarding Lake Oswego’s inaction, interim director of community development Jessica Numanoglu explained that the City Council did not include updating camping policies as a goal earlier this year because it was advised that the existing rules comply with state law.
City Attorney Ellen Osoinach added over email that, unlike other cities, Lake Oswego has never had an anti-camping ordinance and current laws only incidentally regulate the act of public camping.
Still, there are few areas for the houseless to rest in Lake Oswego.
The city currently bars camping in public parks overnight unless specifically designated by the parks director. It also prohibits the placement of articles that prevent, interrupt or obstruct traffic on public streets and sidewalks, and the use of recreational vehicles as a dwelling. Temporary structures are permitted in residential zones only “for family use within the rear yard of a dwelling.” The city also doesn’t have any designated places for people to camp.
“The law surrounding the use of public spaces by persons experiencing homelessness is newly emerging and complex. Unlike many cities in Oregon that have historically regulated their various property holdings in a way that prohibited persons from camping, sleeping, sitting or lying on the property, Lake Oswego has never had a ‘sit-lie’ law or anti-camping ordinance,” Osoinach wrote. “Nevertheless, the City Attorney’s Office reviewed LO ordinances in light of Martin v Boise, Blake v Grants Pass (which ruled that citing people for public camping is not constitutional), and HB 3115. Our office determined that our local laws were not impacted by the court decisions or HB 3115 in a way requiring repeal or amendment. The laws are valid on their face which is what HB 3115 requires.”
Under the city’s rules, sleeping on a sidewalk bench would be legal.
According to the bill, a person experiencing homelessness may file for injunctive or declaratory relief challenging whether a local government’s laws are objectively reasonable.
Public camping and homelessness has not been much of a concern in Lake Oswego and Lake Oswego Police Department homeless liaison officer Tony Sparling recently told the Review that there are no homeless camps in town. He said that, if he did find an illegal encampment, the department would provide a 72-hour eviction notice and try to put those staying there in contact with resources for shelter and food.
“It hasn’t been a big problem in Lake Oswego,” Numanoglu said. “It may be a bigger issue in other cities.”
The League of Oregon Cities is hosting workshops, town halls and presentations to help cities comply with regulations, but is not providing direct legal advice.
“We are strongly encouraging cities to work with their legal counsel to make sure they are reviewing all of their ordinances, regulations, policies and procedures that may regulate the activities noted in HB 3115,” said Ariel Nelson, a lobbyist for the LOC.