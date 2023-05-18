Camping 01

Tony Sparling, Lake Oswego's new homeless liaison officer, talks with a houseless individual.

While many Oregon cities are working to meet the July deadline for updating their camping codes to comply with state legislation protecting the right to sit, lay, sleep or keep warm and dry outdoors on public property, the city of Lake Oswego is not undergoing this process because it says its existing regulations comply with the law.

The work being done in other cities — including neighboring West Linn and Wilsonville — stems from two rulings including a 2018 United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit decision in Martin v. Boise, which determined that cities cannot ban camping if they do not provide adequate alternatives such as shelters. Following that ruling, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 3115, which said that local regulations limiting public camping must be objectively reasonable, in 2021. However, it did not define what constitutes objectively reasonable beyond saying that “​​reasonableness shall be determined based on the totality of the circumstances, including, but not limited to, the impact of the law on persons experiencing homelessness.”