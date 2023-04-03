Two Lake Oswego School Board members are poised to continue their tenures after the special election on May 16.
After four years, John Wallin and Kirsten Aird’s current school board terms are coming to an end. Both are running unopposed to continue their work on the school board for another term.
“There are so many things that I’m proud of,” said Aird, a first-term board member and former board chair. “The last four years have been exceptional and unimaginable. And the way the community came together, the way the administration and the teachers rose to the occasion, it seems so simple but we made it through and it's been really hard.”
Wallin said he’s excited to begin his third term on the school board, but agreed with Aird that the last four years have been challenging for the district as the board navigated the unprecedented disruptions that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was no playbook,” said Wallin. “Our board these past couple years, we just work really well together. We work with the superintendent. I think we have a great strategic plan to deliver on our focuses. Those are equitable academic outcomes, creating a culture of belonging and sustainability and resiliency.”
While the past four years have been challenging, Aird and Wallin both said that the district has displayed extraordinary adaptability and resilience.
“We finished a middle school. We passed a bond. We're building an elementary school and another middle school. Making sure that we're building safe spaces for our kids to learn and flourish, we kept that going,” Aird said. “We constantly have to focus on quality improvement;... We have to take the lessons and apply those. We can't be afraid of hearing the things that don't work. We've got to hear what doesn't work, and then we (have) to figure out how to do it better and do it different.”
Both Aird and Wallin spoke with the Review virtually from the National School Boards Association conference in Orlando, Florida. There, they had the opportunity to learn about the work school boards across the United State are doing to improve districts and to share their success. Wallin said he was particularly intrigued by using different methods of communication such as podcasts or videos to meet community members where they are to stay informed.
“Just thinking of new, innovative ways to get information to people was exciting for me,” said Wallin.
Special election includes levy as well
The May 16 special election also includes Measure 3-952, which renews the current local option levy for the next five years. This measure extends the local option taxes to preserve class sizes, programs, and educator wages. According to the notice of measure election, the levied revenue funds one-third of all teaching positions.
The levy was first approved by local voters in 2000 and has been renewed every five years since then. The measure levies $1.64 per $1,000 in assessed property value and contributes to the overall operating revenue for the Lake Oswego School District. Over the next five years, the local option levy would raise $85 million in funding and provide close to 15% of the district’s budget.