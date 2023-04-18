Following a week-long investigation, the Lake Oswego School District has released its findings and considerations regarding an incident during Lakeridge Middle School’s career day in which a guest speaker used profanity and slapped multiple students.
Ellen J. Sawo, the guest speaker of concern, was arrested later on the evening of April 7 after the incident at Lakeridge Middle School, according to a press release from Los Oswego Police.
The report of the investigation began with a letter from LOSD Superintendent Jennifer Schiele, who apologized for the incident.
“I am sorry that our students and learning community were frightened by what happened during what should have been a fun and enriching experience,” Schiele said in a message emailed to the community. “In ongoing conversations, students and parents report mixed feelings about what happened at Career Day, which is valid and typical. Our counselors, social workers, and psychologists who are all trained in trauma-informed practices will continue to make themselves available for those who wish to speak with them anytime during the school day.”
The email summarized the events of April 7, including details that weren’t immediately apparent from the police statement. The district reviewed security camera footage and audio and video recordings by students in the classroom as part of the investigation.
On the morning of Friday, April 7, Lakeridge Middle School students arrived and were assigned six presentations to attend during the course of Career Day. Guest speakers included “69 parents, four community members, and six city employees.” When Sawo arrived at the school around 9 a.m, she checked in at the library while “no unusual behavior was observed or reported on arrival.”
“Guest speakers were treated as visitors to the school, per school board policy KK, which does not require a background check. All speakers were pre-registered in advance of the day, greeted at the door by the principal, and checked in with the event team in the library,” the district said in the review of the investigation.
Following her arrival at the class, Sawo began moving around the classroom, touching students’ heads and shoulders and using profanity, according to the district. Ten minutes after she began presenting, school administrators were alerted to the inappropriate language. The principal arrived and asked her to stop presenting, then escorted her out of the classroom and out of the school.
After Sawo was escorted from the building, the school counselor and principal apologized to the 21 students in the classroom and made themselves available “for students who wanted to process the experience.”
Lake Oswego police took statements from the student who was slapped, another student sitting nearby, a licensed teacher and another guest speaker. Later that evening another student reported “unwanted physical contact” and contacted the police.
Sawo was placed under arrest later that evening and was released Sunday, April 9, with a no-contact order. She is currently not permitted on district property.
The investigation’s findings and considerations will be discussed during the public school board meeting on Monday, April 24.
The three points of discussion the district raised are the benefits and risks of school day activities that include guests, vetting visitors and volunteers in schools, and training for staff.
“One of the discussions for the school board meeting is considering different types of training for when people see or hear something that doesn’t feel right, and that’s something that we need to do a better job at,” Schiele said to the Review.
Schiele said the district is continuing to offer trauma-informed resources for students who are processing the events of April 7 and wants students to speak with adults and professionals about what they experienced.
“We never want students to feel like they can’t speak to the adults or their families about any incident that goes on in our schools,” Schiele said.
On background checks for school visitors, Schiele said the district will add “an extra layer of protection” and have to reevaluate events when visitors are coming into schools or when students attend off-campus enrichment activities.
Schiele emphasized that the district “takes every threat seriously.”
“The society that we live in today does not allow for us not take every possible threat as if it’s going to happen and train for it and practice for it,” Schiele said.
The superintendent welcomed all parents, students and community members to reach out to the school board and school district ahead of the public discussion during the April 24 school board meeting.