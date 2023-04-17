041923-oboblorne

The Lakeridge High School Oregon Battle of the Books team: Overbooked! The team was victorious at the state championship in Salem on April 15. The team includes Maya Naik, Ceci Hahn, Violet Lempert and Grace Kriwanek.

 Courtesy Photo: Ken Kriwanek

Four students, 16 books and a barrage of questions. This is the essence of the Oregon Battle of the Books. Last Saturday, the Lake Oswego School District brought home two first-place victories in the state competition in Salem.

Lakeridge High School’s team won the 9th-to-12th-grade competition, beating Lebanon High School in the final of the knockout rounds. Hallinan Primary also won first place after the knockout rounds to win the 3rd-to-5th-grade competition.