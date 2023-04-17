The Lakeridge High School Oregon Battle of the Books team: Overbooked! The team was victorious at the state championship in Salem on April 15. The team includes Maya Naik, Ceci Hahn, Violet Lempert and Grace Kriwanek.
Four students, 16 books and a barrage of questions. This is the essence of the Oregon Battle of the Books. Last Saturday, the Lake Oswego School District brought home two first-place victories in the state competition in Salem.
Lakeridge High School’s team won the 9th-to-12th-grade competition, beating Lebanon High School in the final of the knockout rounds. Hallinan Primary also won first place after the knockout rounds to win the 3rd-to-5th-grade competition.
According to Ken Kriwanek, a Lakeridge High School parent and OBOB volunteer, the Lakeridge High School team Overbooked! navigated a busy weekend of other extracurricular competitions to secure the victory, living up to their team name.
The Oregon Battle of the Books features school teams of four students each competing in a Jeopardy-style series of questions about the content of the 16 selected book titles. These questions range in difficulty, with each representing a different amount of points for the teams. Teams can divide up the books among students, making each an “expert” on the different books, or they can take a strategy where every student reads all of the books, spreading the knowledge out.
Titles featured in this year’s competition were “All Systems Red” by Martha Wells, “Girl in the Blue Coat” by Monica Hesse and “The Dragon with a Chocolate Heart” by Stephanie Burgis.
Aletia Cochran, Lake Oswego School District’s middle school TAG coordinator and a volunteer with OBOB, said the Lakeridge team had waited three years to compete at state because of the pandemic.
“I find that OBOB is welcoming no matter the level of reader that you are and exposes students to different kinds of books,” Cochran said.
The winning Hallinan Primary students are Ewan Cramer, Liam Dela Cruz, Meera Isaac and Cam Lesner. Overbooked! students included Maya Naik, Ceci Hahn, Violet Lempert and Grace Kriwanek.