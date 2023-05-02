The results are in for the city of Lake Oswego’s annual Arbor Month Art Contest for kindergarten through fifth graders.

In a contest based on the theme “Trees, Trees, Trees,” Bowe McAllister, a second grader at Forest Hills Elementary School, took first place in the kindergarten through second grade division for a depiction of park bench alongside an evergreen tree using watercolors while Gigi McAllister earned second place and William Secord finished third. Also, Forest Hills Elementary School fifth grader Stella Davies won the third-through-fifth-grade division for a mixed media piece using images of Portland buildings from magazines, hand-drawn buildings and foraged leaves. Jing Campbell placed second and Cora Hendricks captured third place in that division. The entries were judged based on creativity, design and how well the piece represented the theme.