The results are in for the city of Lake Oswego’s annual Arbor Month Art Contest for kindergarten through fifth graders.
In a contest based on the theme “Trees, Trees, Trees,” Bowe McAllister, a second grader at Forest Hills Elementary School, took first place in the kindergarten through second grade division for a depiction of park bench alongside an evergreen tree using watercolors while Gigi McAllister earned second place and William Secord finished third. Also, Forest Hills Elementary School fifth grader Stella Davies won the third-through-fifth-grade division for a mixed media piece using images of Portland buildings from magazines, hand-drawn buildings and foraged leaves. Jing Campbell placed second and Cora Hendricks captured third place in that division. The entries were judged based on creativity, design and how well the piece represented the theme.
“Each winner receives a tree seedling, a tree identification guide book, and a nature-themed prize pack full of fun items to explore the urban forest,” said city arborist Morgan Holen via email.
Those interested can visit the Lake Oswego Farmers Market for the awards presentation at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, and to view the entries.
“A big thank you to all the contest participants for taking the time to celebrate the City’s urban forest with impressive and tree-rific works of art! Participants included students from Lake Grove, Rivergrove, and Oak Creek Elementary Schools and Palisades World Language School, but Forest Hills Elementary School had the greatest turnout with more than 20 entries,” Holen said.