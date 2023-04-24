During a forum at Lake Oswego City Hall Sunday, April 23, Lake Oswego and West Linn legislators discussed ways they and their colleagues are attempting to bolster housing production and the semiconductor industry, as well as their concerns about the current tolling plan.
Lake Oswego Mayor Joe Buck fielded questions from the audience while state Sen. Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, Rep. Daniel Nguyen, D-Lake Oswego, and Rep. Jules Walters, D-West Linn, provided insight into the current legislative session.
Housing and limited resources
Wagner noted that tough decisions loom at the current legislative session once the budget forecast is released in May. Due to declining federal revenues, he said the state will need to make difficult decisions on its priorities and welcomed residents to make their voices heard to help with that process.
Regarding housing, Wagner noted the passage of a bill that will establish an Oregon Housing Needs Analysis within the Oregon Department of Administrative Services with the goal of boosting housing production and affordability, as well as efforts made to increase resources for new shelters and address systemic homelessness amid ongoing negotiations regarding affordable housing investment. According to the Oregon Capitol Chronicle, Gov. Tina Kotek is asking for $1 billion in state bonding capacity for things like housing and behavioral health while the state treasury indicated even half of that would be a stretch. Wagner described the $1 billion target as very ambitious.
“(Kotek) hasn’t necessarily identified the revenue with that and we have a lot of mouths to feed in the Legislature, so we are having good conversations with the governor. I think that you will see a significant investment in this space. I’m not sure you will get all the way to $1 billion, but we will continue to move the needle,” he said.
Walters lauded some of the work the city of Lake Oswego has done to bring affordable housing projects to town while adding that the city of West Linn has some work to do in that area, but that the existing council is committed to that task. Wagner also highlighted Senate Bill 2, which, if approved, would create a program for income tax deductions for homeowners who rent rooms.
Tolling
Walters heavily criticized the current process for tolling Oregon freeways, particularly the purported lack of planning for mitigation effects on local streets and the high costs workers may face if they regularly pass through tolls during their commutes. She added that she and other lawmakers are introducing a bill that would put a moratorium on the tolling process.
“ODOT is not listening to us. It’s not listening to you. And that needs to change,” she said.
Nguyen said the process should slow while Wagner said the conversation around tolling Oregon freeways is not done.
Semiconductor investment
Further, Nguyen and Wagner commented on the work being done to leverage federal dollars to spark investments in semiconductor research and development in the state. Wagner noted the need to invest in workforce training, higher education and child care services as well as create tax incentives toward this goal. He added that Oregon is already one of the top states in terms of semiconductor employment opportunity.
“Oregon is uniquely situated in the world in terms of what we have with the ‘silicon forest,’” Wagner said.
Nguyen noted that bringing in semiconductor investment means more jobs, including in the construction industry, and increased tax revenue to fund public services and address Oregon’s challenges.
Other bills
Walters and Nguyen also discussed the bills they are sponsoring this session, with Walters referencing legislation that would expand access to recovery schools for students facing substance abuse issues and strengthen individual reproductive health rights.
“The numbers on substance abuse are disgraceful. This is one tool in the toolkit that really supports our kids,” Walters said on the recovery school bill.
Nguyen mentioned bills that would make it easier for people to remove racist language from their property deeds — which passed the House of Representatives last week — and another that would create a grant program for the creation of community centers that provide resources for Vietnamese speakers.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion was something I was very much focused on during my time in the city here (Nguyen was a Lake Oswego city councilor) and I want to be able to continue that, to be able to provide some more visibility and make sure we provide resources to make sure everyone in our communities are able to participate,” Nguyen said of the bill regarding community center grants.
Wagner noted that he became the senate president this session, a job that he equated to a train conductor, air traffic controller and a mediator. He also highlighted that over 95% of the bills that have passed the Senate have received bipartisan support.
“I’m proud of the fact that, by and large, people do really try to work together,” he said.