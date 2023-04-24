During a forum at Lake Oswego City Hall Sunday, April 23, Lake Oswego and West Linn legislators discussed ways they and their colleagues are attempting to bolster housing production and the semiconductor industry, as well as their concerns about the current tolling plan.

Lake Oswego Mayor Joe Buck fielded questions from the audience while state Sen. Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, Rep. Daniel Nguyen, D-Lake Oswego, and Rep. Jules Walters, D-West Linn, provided insight into the current legislative session.