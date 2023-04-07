Lake Oswego woman arrested for slapping student during career day event Pamplin Media Group Apr 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Lake Oswego woman was arrested Friday after slapping a student during a career day presentation at Lakeridge Middle School.According to a press release, Ellen J. Sawo, 43, became upset with some students while presenting at the event.“She began yelling profanities at them and, at one point, slapped one of the students in the face,” the release stated.The student was not injured and Sawo left the school before police arrived. She was later arrested for harassment and lodged at Clackamas County Jail.This story will be updated. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety Journalism Criminal Law Education Recommended for you Local Events