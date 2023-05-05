Before the curtain is raised on Lakeridge Middle School’s lunch period, a hush falls across the empty hallways. When the bell finally rings, the lunch ballet begins. But on Monday, May 1 there was a new piece of choreography: dropping reusable foodware in designated bins.

Lakeridge Middle School launched the six-week pilot program on May 1 by replacing the flimsy paper “boats” used to carry food like chicken tenders or pizza with sturdy reusable plastic ones. For the rest of May and June, the Lake Oswego School District will track the return rate of the reusable containers with the goal of exceeding 8,000 boats from going into the landfill.