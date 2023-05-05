Before the curtain is raised on Lakeridge Middle School’s lunch period, a hush falls across the empty hallways. When the bell finally rings, the lunch ballet begins. But on Monday, May 1 there was a new piece of choreography: dropping reusable foodware in designated bins.
Lakeridge Middle School launched the six-week pilot program on May 1 by replacing the flimsy paper “boats” used to carry food like chicken tenders or pizza with sturdy reusable plastic ones. For the rest of May and June, the Lake Oswego School District will track the return rate of the reusable containers with the goal of exceeding 8,000 boats from going into the landfill.
The pilot is the first of its kind in the Lake Oswego School District.
“I think it’s good that we’re doing this because it’ll eliminate waste that our school produces,” said Poppy Mann, a Lakeridge Middle School eighth-grader.
The district’s partner in the program is Bold Reuse, a Portland-based and women-owned company that helps clients make their food service operations more sustainable. Bold Reuse has partnered with large organizations before such as New Seasons Markets and the Moda Center.
When LOSD reached out, it seemed to the company like the perfect opportunity and a great case study for reusable foodware in a school setting.
“We really want people to understand what goes into a truly sustainable service,” said Jocelyn Quarrell, Bold Reuse’s co-founder and CEO. Quarrel said Bold Reuse hopes the implementation is easy for the school staff and that the students understand the system so the return rate is high.
Before LMS launched the pilot, they sent out a survey to students and staff to get a baseline of what people’s understanding of reuse was. After the pilot concludes, Bold Reuse and LOSD will distribute the same survey.
“I think they really want to see the kids engaging with it. And in such a way that it is permeating their understanding of sustainability and circularity —even across different classes and across areas of study,” said Quarrell. “I really gotta give it to the Lake Oswego School District for thinking holistically about how to leverage this opportunity to not only achieve sustainability goals, but to achieve educational goals for the student body as well.”
Eighth grade leaders lingered by the drop-off bins, talking amongst themselves and eating out of their own reusable plastic boats. Although they were tasked with making sure their younger classmates followed the new sustainability system, they said most students seemed to do so without a second thought.
“I think it’s a super simple concept,” said Harrison Burley, an eighth grader and student leader at LMS.
So far, so good. No teachers, student leaders or administrators had seen a single reusable boat make its way into the wrong bin.
“It will help eliminate trash,” said Marley Platt. “People are getting it. I hope they add utensils in the future.”
Marley hoped the school would also incorporate spoons, forks and even reusable cloth napkins. Some students said they also thought replacing individually plastic-wrapped food products with recyclables could also help reduce waste in the future.
Larry Zurcher, sustainability teacher on special assignment for LOSD, said in a statement to the community: “Reuse is a strategic initiative for our school district, and we’ve wanted to do this for a long time. Our learning community has been asking for it.”
Quarrell expressed excitement about the partnership because kids seemed so flexible to changes that could benefit the environment and a more sustainable future.
“We’re so excited to be working with middle schoolers. It’s really the first generation of people that’s never known that climate change was an existential crisis,” she said. “I think they’re more open to, ‘How do we quickly change direction here?’ I think that’s very powerful.”
While Lakeridge Middle School will have to wait for the results of the pilot program to see if they’ll meet their return rate and waste elimination goals, there’s one thing that won’t change: Students love their lunch breaks.
“We’re just trying to level it up one more way,” said Cris Castro, LOSD’s food service director.