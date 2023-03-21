The Lakewood Theatre Company’s 71st season of plays will feature a smattering of music, intrigue, high-stakes drama, holiday cheer and much more.
As recently announced in a press release, the company will show “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” “A Tomb with A View,” “A Few Good Men” and “9 to 5 the Musical” during performances from July 2023 to June 2024. Additionally, Lakewood will continue to host the Lost Treasure Collection Series on the Side Door Stage as well as the Lakewood in City Lights holiday gala and fundraiser Nov. 23 at Ironlight.
In terms of main-stage performances, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” follows four female high school singers who perform for their classmates in high school and then again at their 10-year reunion, when their lives are much different. “Arsenic and Old Lace” is a mystery featuring a newly-engaged drama critic who sees a corpse in his elderly aunts’ window seat and finds out that the aunts had killed the dead man. “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” is a musical about Jim and Linda turning a farmhouse into an inn that showcases musical performances and Jim’s best friend Ted’s attempt to lure Linda to Hollywood. “A Tomb With A View” blends comedy and mystery and follows a family who gathers to hear their father’s will — only for more family members to start dying. “A Few Good Men” is a courtroom drama about the death of a U.S. soldier and is based on the movie written by Aaron Sorkin. Finally, “9 to 5 the Musical” centers on female coworkers as they exact revenge on their sexist and egotistical boss.