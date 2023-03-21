The Lakewood Theatre Company’s 71st season of plays will feature a smattering of music, intrigue, high-stakes drama, holiday cheer and much more.

As recently announced in a press release, the company will show “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” “A Tomb with A View,” “A Few Good Men” and “9 to 5 the Musical” during performances from July 2023 to June 2024. Additionally, Lakewood will continue to host the Lost Treasure Collection Series on the Side Door Stage as well as the Lakewood in City Lights holiday gala and fundraiser Nov. 23 at Ironlight.