While the city of Lake Oswego is required to celebrate Arbor Day to maintain its 34-year running Tree City USA designation, the local government goes a step further than that by making April Arbor month.
In turn, with the help of the Oswego Lake Watershed Council and other organizations, the city has a slate of activities coming up.
Those include a tree-planting party and Trillium Festival April 1, a Nature Craft Workshop April 14, a native bee workshop and a Sustainability Resource Fair April 15, a Springbrook Park Preschool Nature Walk April 18, a restoration event at Oak Woodland April 22, various invasive species removal work parties throughout the month, Farm Saturday April 29 and a Tree Pruning Workshop April 30.
Morgan Holen, the contract arborist for the city of Lake Oswego, said the purpose of the extravaganza is to “celebrate trees and the importance of trees to our community and the role trees play in our lives as well as promoting proper tree care and maintenance and stewardship of our urban forest.”
The tree-planting event, Holen said, would be particularly informative for those who want to glean best practices. At Iron Mountain Park, attendees will learn about tree selection, planting a tree in the right place, putting in mulch, considering whether a tree needs to be staked and more. However, she emphasized that the event requires registration and is limited to 25 residents.
“It starts with planting the right tree in the right place so that your tree can be low maintenance and provide a long-term amenity with maximum benefits,” Holen said, adding that giving big trees enough space, watering during hot periods and removing invasive species are also important tenets.
Further, the city is hosting a tree-themed Arbor Day Art Contest for kindergarten through fifth graders who live in Lake Oswego. Contest winners will be notified on Arbor Day April 28 and be honored at the Lake Oswego Farmers Market Saturday, May 20. Holen said the theme “Trees, Trees, Trees” signifies the city celebrating the vast tree canopy in town, which was depicted in a recent Urban Forest Report.
Holen also recommended people check out the Oswego Lake Watershed Council’s Soil Your Undies Challenge, where residents bury a pair of underwear and then dig it up a couple months later to see how it decomposed and how soil microbes work.