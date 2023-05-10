Burger patties will begin sizzling in downtown Lake Oswego this summer with the opening of an emerging local fast food chain.
SuperDeluxe tentatively plans to usher in its fifth location next to Blue Star in The Windward development this July.
“We love the neighborhood. It’s a destination for people all over Portland. It has smart customers who have high expectations for food of all kinds and, as a quick-service restaurant, we think we provide the quality and value people in Lake Oswego and the surrounding areas would love to enjoy,” said operations manager Jay Weber.
SuperDeluxe strives to merge the convenience and low prices of fast food while retaining high-quality ingredients, Weber said. They serve burgers (including vegetarian), crinkle cut fries, chicken sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, SuperTasty dessert drinks, Real Fruit Fizzy Water and more.
“We don’t do anything halfway. We don’t feel like you should have to sacrifice quality for speed or value. We take great attention to detail to executing at a high level our small, focused menu,” Weber said. “We think of ourselves as the greatest hits of fast food.”
SuperDeluxe started on Foster-Powell in Portland in 2018 before expanding to the Pearl District, Sherwood and Bend thereafter. As for the Lake Oswego location, Weber said to expect a soft-opening event and added that the company plans to become involved in the local community — including working with local schools and nonprofit organizations.
“We’re looking to hire managers and team members locally to truly be a member of Lake Oswego and the surrounding area. One of our owners lives five minutes away from the store. We are truly a local business in every sense of the phrase,” he added.
For more information on SuperDeluxe, visit www.eatsuperdeluxe.com.
