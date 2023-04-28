As a way to ensure appropriate response to issues related to homelessness, the Lake Oswego Police Department has enlisted longtime officer Tony Sparling to be its homeless liaison officer.
Sparling, who has worked with the city since 2006, was already the department’s adult resource officer and veterans resource officer and said it only made sense for him to take on this additional role.
As the homeless liaison officer, Sparling said he familiarizes himself with state law and local policy, hosts training with the department and works with social services. He is also responsible for guiding response if there were to be a homeless encampment in town. In that scenario, the department would provide a 72-hour eviction notice and try to put those staying there in contact with resources for shelter and food. The last training Sparling facilitated centered on what to do in case an officer sees a homeless encampment.
“I am learning as I go. We have one individual who was homeless here. We were able to get him a voucher and get housing, help him get his own apartment and off the streets. We don’t have any homeless camps,” Sparling said.
The officer added that the department sometimes encounters individuals in town who are homeless, noting that they often come via bus from Portland, and will give them resource cards for services. There are no homeless shelters in Lake Oswego, but there is one in Oregon City and Sparling added that Clackamas County social services can provide shelter. There are also local food pantries that can provide services such as Hunger Fighters of Oregon.
“They wander and filter through the city. And if we come in contact, (we) try to do everything we can to help them out,” Sparling said. “All officers are trained to treat everyone with respect and the same.”
Sparling further recommended people in the community leave those who are homeless alone if they aren’t doing anything illegal.
“If someone is walking down the street or sitting on the bench, I would probably just let them be,” he said.