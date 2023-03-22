In the early morning hours of Friday, March 17, Lake Oswego police arrested a man suspected of burglary and car theft.
Keith Cornell Honore, a 43-year-old Milwaukie resident, was charged with first-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He also had several outstanding warrants.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, March 22, police arrived near the 5000 block of Willow Court after a family heard a door open and saw a light that wasn’t supposed to be on. Officers found that the homeowners’ van was missing and after checking the house, they determined that the suspect had left in the van.
“One of our officers soon located the unoccupied van in the parking lot of the 24 Hour Fitness on Southwest McEwan Road, which is adjacent to Lake Oswego,” the press release read. “After checking the surveillance video at the 24 Hour Fitness, officers saw that the suspect had walked off toward the Motel 6 next door.”
At that point, officers weren’t able to find the suspect. When they returned a few hours later to check for surveillance video, they found Honore and arrested him.
“We are proud of the outstanding police work that led to the quick recovery of the stolen vehicle and property, and we are grateful that we were able to solve this case for the victims,” the release stated.