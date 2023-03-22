photo-filler-police-car-lights.jpg
In the early morning hours of Friday, March 17, Lake Oswego police arrested a man suspected of burglary and car theft.

Keith Cornell Honore, a 43-year-old Milwaukie resident, was charged with first-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He also had several outstanding warrants.