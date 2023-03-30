Due to a projected decline in the size of individual households, the city of Lake Oswego may need to produce over 1,800 new units just to account for a population spike of under 1% over the next 20 years, according to a draft of a Housing Needs Analysis the city recently released.

Like other cities with at least 10,000 residents, Lake Oswego is required to adopt the analysis — and later a housing production strategy — due to state legislation designed to address the dearth of housing statewide.