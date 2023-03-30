Due to a projected decline in the size of individual households, the city of Lake Oswego may need to produce over 1,800 new units just to account for a population spike of under 1% over the next 20 years, according to a draft of a Housing Needs Analysis the city recently released.
Like other cities with at least 10,000 residents, Lake Oswego is required to adopt the analysis — and later a housing production strategy — due to state legislation designed to address the dearth of housing statewide.
As part of that process, the city has examined how much housing is needed to meet its population and how much available land it possesses.
According to the draft report, the city projects its population to grow by under 1% by 2043, from 41,550 residents to 41,960. However, it also anticipates the number of households to increase by 10%, from 17,500 to 19,300, and housing units by 11%, from 18,350 to 20,325.
This is because the household size is projected to decrease from 2.4 people per household to 2.2. The city’s population grew much more markedly between 2010 and 2020 (by 4,931 residents).
“You need more households and housing units to accommodate the same population,” said Brendan Buckley of Johnson Economics at a Housing Production Strategy Task Force meeting Friday, March 24.
“There has been a general trend in Oregon and nationwide toward declining household size as birth rates have fallen, more people have chosen to live alone, and the Baby Boomers have become ‘empty nesters,’” the draft document stated.
The report is based in part on census data and includes an analysis of current demographics, housing conditions, housing demand and future housing needs.
According to the analysis, the city must facilitate a housing unit inventory increase of 1,968 units by 2043 (11% growth) including 980 single-family attached or detached units, 677 within complexes with five or more units and 309 units that are within duplexes, triplexes or quadplexes to meet the need in the community.
“Of the units needed, roughly 52% are projected to be ownership units, while 48% are projected to be rental units,” the report read.
At the same time, the city’s capacity for building the requisite units falls short in terms of land supply, according to the analyses. The city projects that it has enough land for 1,396 units of either residential or mixed-use properties, as well as additional capacity accounting for the redevelopment of middle housing, the Marylhurst property and the redevelopment of multifamily or mixed-use land. The total projected unit capacity is 1,876 and Andrew Proctor with consultant MIG said that a large chunk of this capacity is located within areas currently outside city limits. Still, the city’s vacancy rate is currently at 4.7%.
About a fourth of the city’s acreage is also considered to be constrained due to factors such as steep slopes, sensitive lands and water bodies.
Challenges around land availability, cost
One task force member brought up underdeveloped land in the Stafford Hamlet area, which is located near Lake Oswego but, due to interagency agreements, has been barred from dense development for the time being. Part of this process will be finding ways to address the gap between land supply and demand for housing, Buckley said.
“That could involve bringing more land into the city from unincorporated areas. That would involve new planning from those areas,” he added.
Interim Community Development Director Jessica Numanoglu said that finding ways to increase density could also be a way to address housing needs but that whichever strategy the city takes will involve a public process. The housing strategy will also be reviewed by the Department of Land Conservation and Development and cities are required to provide updates to the commission every three years and that process will require cities to reflect on which strategies were successful and which weren’t, Numanoglu noted.
Also, due to high land cost in the Lake Oswego area, many new units may not be affordable to most people — potentially necessitating the city to encourage projects with subsidies attached and/or the involvement of nonprofit agencies and housing authorities. According to the report, the market for higher-end homes in Lake Oswego is well supplied while there may be a need for more housing at lower price points. Still, about half of the new units projected over the next 20 years are for households making over $110,000 a year (over 120% of the area median income).
“When you get to 80%, or maybe 60 percent, of AMI (average median income) and lower, you’re really talking about types of housing that tends to be built by nonprofit agencies, housing authorities and others that require some sort of subsidy or program to help keep units affordable,” Buckley said. “That’s where we need to talk about strategies, because that’s the need that’s hardest to address with market forces.”
Multiple task force members brought up the challenge for public employees to live in Lake Oswego due to the high housing costs and noted that some may not be able to reach town in case of a natural disaster.
“Maybe there’s opportunities to provide more affordable housing to these folks,” a task force member said.
One task force member also pointed out that the actual density within the city had historically been much lower than the allowed density based on zoning. Proctor said that increased land prices, in theory, could incentivize densification as it may be profitable for one landowner to sell off some of their acreage to another. He added that the city could consider establishing a minimum density for a zoning classification rather than only a maximum density.
“It’s because a community like Lake Oswego can support high-end housing that the land values start to rise. What can happen is that it also starts to support using the land more efficiently. You should really see both,” Buckley added.
While the city has received scant middle housing development applications since zoning changes liberalized such development in formerly exclusive single-family neighborhoods, Numanoglu said at the task force meeting that the local government is starting to receive some inquiries. She also pointed out examples of more dense housing development in recent years such as in Mercato Grove, Frances and The Windward.
The city is hosting an online community forum on this topic at 5 p.m. April 6. For more information, visit ci.oswego.or.us/planning/housing-needs-analysis-community-forum.