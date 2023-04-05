Deeds 01

Lake Oswego resident Gerrit Koepping has tried to remove discriminatory language from his property documents.

 Courtesy photo: Gerrit Koepping

A bill introduced by state Rep. Daniel Nguyen, D-Lake Oswego, that would make it easier for property owners to have racist language removed from property deeds and other documents is one step closer to passage.

After the bill underwent a hearing in March, the House Judiciary Committee approved it for a floor vote with a do-pass recommendation Tuesday, April 4.