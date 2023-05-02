Tolling

I-205 running through West Linn might see tolls in the future.

Following the bill proposed last week by local legislators calling for a tolling moratorium, Gov. Tina Kotek has apparently initiated the delay herself.

A joint release from Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, and Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, as well as a separate release from Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, Rep. Jules Walters, D-West Linn, and Rep. Annessa Hartman, D-Gladstone and indicated that Kotek had put a pause on tolling until January 2026. However, Pamplin Media Group has not heard back from Kotek’s office.