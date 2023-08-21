featured Photos: Festival symphony brings classical music to Lake Oswego Corey Buchanan Corey Buchanan Assistant Editor Author email Aug 21, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Updated 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kids play in the lawn at the Portland Festival Symphony concert at the Foothills Park. PMG photo: Diego G Diaz Musicians of the Portland Festival Symphony play during a concert at the Foothills Park on Saturday, Aug. 19, in Lake Oswego. PMG photo: Diego G Diaz Music Director Emeritus Lajos Balogh directs the Portland Festival Symphony concert. PMG photo: Diego G Diaz Attendees in the hundreds surround the more than 60 musicians of Portland Festival Symphony concert. PMG photo: Diego G. Diaz Attendees enjoy their food during the Portland Festival Symphony concert. PMG photo: Diego G Diaz Attendees of all ages offer several degrees of attention at Portland Festival Symphony concert. PMG photo: Diego G Diaz Families enjoying the Portland Festival Symphony concert. PMG photo: Diego G Diaz Cameron May, music director, directs the Portland Festival Symphony concert. PMG photo: Diego G Diaz Cameron May, music director, directs the Portland Festival Symphony concert. PMG photo: Diego G. Diaz Cameron May, music director, addresses the attendants at the Portland Festival Symphony concert. PMG photo: Diego G Diaz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Portland Festival Symphony, which strives to provide free orchestral concerts to local parks in the Portland metro area, visited Lake Oswego Saturday, Aug. 19 for a performance at Foothills Park.The show featured classical music, food trucks and the chance to soak in the summer weather. The symphony was conducted by Lake Oswego resident Lajos Balogh and music director designate Cameron May. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lake Oswego Portland Festival Symphony Classical Music Music Entertainment Events Portland Lajos Balogh News Clackamas Corey Buchanan Assistant Editor Author email Follow Corey Buchanan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events